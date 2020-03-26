Southern Illinois health centers receive federal funding to help fight COVID-19

Five local Community Health Centers are among 45 in Illinois that received $3.6 million in federal grants to support their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Democratic Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.
The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This funding comes from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which was signed into law on March 6.
Health centers will now be able to use the funding to help increase COVID-19 screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and protective equipment, and boost telehealth capacity.
These local CHCs received funding:
Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp (Christopher): $80,256
Community Health & Emergency Services (Cairo): $70,497
Rural Health, Inc. (Anna): $60,616
Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation (Carterville): $73,135
Southern Illinois University (Springfield): $70,401
Patsy Jensen, executive director of Shawnee Health Services, said the federal money already has arrived.
“I have to absolutely say they are moving at a rapid pace,” Jensen said.
Shawnee is working at one-fifth of its normal capacity and spending twice as much time with each patient they do see.
The additional federal funding is being used to secure patients and reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 to patients and staff. Jensen said they are purchasing extra personal protection equipment, or PPE, such as gowns, gloves and masks, as well as cleaning supplies.
At the current time, the only clinic open is on the Carbondale campus. A tent is set up outside for screening before a patient is allowed into the building. Patients are divided into two groups, the walking well and those with respiratory symptoms.
Jensen said the walking well includes routine follow-up visits or anyone without respiratory symptoms, such as a child with an earache. Those patients are sent to the green zone in the clinic.
Patients with respiratory symptoms, a cough or shortness of breath, will go through the procedure to screen for COVID-19. They are sent to the red zone on the opposite side of the clinic.
By color-coding areas of the clinic, Jensen said they are better able to provide the care their patients need while keeping them safe.
Shawnee also is offering telehealth visits and virtual visits with health care providers. People scheduled for well visits, such as patients with chronic conditions or well child visits, are receiving telephone calls from their physician. Others can use virtual visits to fully engage with their providers.
“We are telling people, ‘If you need to be seen, come in.’ They will be seen,” Jensen said. “Our clinicians are very committed. If they think you need to be seen, they are making sure you get in the door.”
Non-essential staff are working from home. In addition, the board of Shawnee Health Services has given additional leave to employees with children who are home from school or who are caring for a family member who is at risk. Federal leave policy will kick in on April 1.
“Fifty percent of our employees are working from home. A few are not working at all due to childcare needs,” Jensen said. “Our leave runs from March 15 to April 1. Then, they will move to federal leave.”
They hope to have all clinics open by April 8, whether or not the governor extends the state emergency.
“Never have I seen such hard work from a staff. I’m feeling very good about the quality of our staff,” Jensen said.
The funding is part of $100 million awarded to 1,381 health centers across the country.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
