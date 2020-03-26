Southern Illinois health centers receive federal funding to help fight COVID-19

Shawnee is working at one-fifth of its normal capacity and spending twice as much time with each patient they do see.

The additional federal funding is being used to secure patients and reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 to patients and staff. Jensen said they are purchasing extra personal protection equipment, or PPE, such as gowns, gloves and masks, as well as cleaning supplies.

At the current time, the only clinic open is on the Carbondale campus. A tent is set up outside for screening before a patient is allowed into the building. Patients are divided into two groups, the walking well and those with respiratory symptoms.

Jensen said the walking well includes routine follow-up visits or anyone without respiratory symptoms, such as a child with an earache. Those patients are sent to the green zone in the clinic.

Patients with respiratory symptoms, a cough or shortness of breath, will go through the procedure to screen for COVID-19. They are sent to the red zone on the opposite side of the clinic.

By color-coding areas of the clinic, Jensen said they are better able to provide the care their patients need while keeping them safe.