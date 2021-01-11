Southern Illinois health departments prepare for next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations

By now, most people have seen pictures of family and friends who are health care workers receiving their COVID-19 vaccine, and have heard Gov. J.B. Pritzker announce an expansion of those eligible for vaccination in phase 1B. That leaves many of us with a question: When can I get a vaccination?

According to Pritzker’s COVID-19 briefing on Monday afternoon, the state of Illinois is currently is in phase 1B of the vaccination rollout.

The state has received 587,00 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — 109,725 to the city of Chicago and 478,175 to the rest of the state. An additional 231,400 doses of the vaccine have been received as part of the federal partnership with Walgreen’s and CVS to vaccine long-term care residents and staff, with 58,900 going to the facilities in the city of Chicago and 172,500 to the rest of the state.

Pritzker announced that 334,939 does of the vaccines have been administered, with 298,072 doses going to frontline health care workers and the remaining doses to long-term care facilities.

He said health departments that have substantially completed vaccinating their 1A population may move into phase 1B of the vaccine rollout. He said he expects to release the date of the state moving into the next phase later this week.