Southern Illinois health departments urge patience in COVID-19 vaccine wait

The problem now is vaccine supply. Southern Seven will have four clinics this week to administer first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. After this week, they will suspend clinics for initial doses of the vaccine to administer second doses. Both approved vaccines require two doses.

As of Friday, Southern Seven had vaccinated 3,569 residents in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. Ryder said he expects that number to be close to 5,000 by the end of the week.

“Hopefully, supplies will increase in a few weeks,” Ryder said.

He expects Johnson & Johnson to apply for emergency approval for its vaccine soon, and another company also is near to applying.

Even with supply chain issues, those seeking a vaccination have several options as more sites open.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health, Carterville Family Practice, Walgreen’s Pharmacy on South Wall Street in Carbondale and Kroger Pharmacy locations in Anna, Carbondale, Harrisburg, Herrin, Marion, Mount Vernon and Murphysboro also are offering vaccinations. Like local health departments, sign-up is only available online. Walgreens requires an account to sign up.