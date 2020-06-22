Southern Illinois Healthcare adds programs to connect patients and visitors

One answer was simple. Patients often bring their cellphones to the hospital, but sometimes forget a charger. SIH purchased chargers to fit a variety of cellphones.

Other solutions required more work. One of those was creating Honn’s position. Family connection coordinator is a new position that is designed to help the patient and his or her family stay connected.

Honn had been furloughed and was able to return to work in the new position. Her duties include talking to patients and learning how they prefer to communicate. She can use an iPad to facilitate face-to-face interactions.

“I have loved ones at high risk for the virus, so I can really relate to the void in social interactions,” Honn said.

Patients and family have been overwhelmingly positive about the new position, according to Honn. They understand the need for restrictions and want to keep their loved ones safe, but also need to stay connected.

“The hospital is stressful under normal circumstances, and now to be separated from those closest to you. This role helps fill that void,” Honn said.