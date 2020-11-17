Southern Illinois Healthcare, Harrisburg Medical Center to consider merger

HARRISBURG — Southern Illinois Healthcare and Harrisburg Medical Center have signed a letter of intent to formally consider the joining of the two organizations, according to a news release from SIH on Tuesday afternoon.

Harrisburg Medical Center is a 71-bed nonprofit 501(c)(3) sole community hospital located in Harrisburg that serves Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Pope and White counties. HMC operates clinics in Harrisburg and Eldorado, as well as a primary care clinic and a behavioral health clinic in Williamson County and two mine clinics located in Williamson and Hamilton counties.

Southern Illinois Healthcare is a not-for-profit health care system that employs more than 3,700 people and operates facilities across Southern Illinois, including: SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro and SIH Cancer Institute in Carterville.

SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, the flagship hospital for SIH and regional referral center for the 16 Southern Illinois counties, is a 154-bed tertiary care hospital affiliated with SIU School of Medicine and home to a Level II Plus Special Care Nursery and Prairie Heart Institute.