Southern Illinois Healthcare is now a Siteman Cancer Network affiliate

CARTERVILLE — Southern Illinois Healthcare has announced that SIH Cancer Institute has joined the Siteman Cancer Network as its fourth affiliate.

“We’re excited about the partnership and that we will be working more closely with Siteman,” SIH CEO Rex Budde said.

The partnership had been formalized in March, but before an announcement could be made, everything was shut down due to COVID-19.

The partnership is strengthening and expanding the SIH Cancer Institute’s connection to the renowned Siteman Center based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine, both in St. Louis.

“We have always had a very strong relationship with Barnes-Jewish Hospital. This collaboration is taking it to the next level,” Dr. Muhammad Popalzai, medical director of SIH Cancer Institute, said.

Membership in the Siteman Network will provide more direct access to cancer prevention and control strategies developed by Siteman, such as education materials, self-screening tools for patients and genomic and genetic testing.

“We can come together and bring different evidence-based practices to the region … with better outcomes for patients,” SIH Cancer Institute System Director Jennifer Badiu said.

