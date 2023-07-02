With temperatures in the region nearing triple digits, those who work outside are finding ways to avoid and cope with the heat.

Even before the thermometer began rising Thursday and Friday, Andrew Swearingen of Carbondale-based Andrew’s Landscaping of Southern Illinois was trying to prepare his employees for a long, sweaty day.

“At the start of the day Thursday, I gave the guys a pretty firm pep talk on what needs to be done to keep them OK in the heat,” Swearingen said. “I reminded them to be drinking seemingly endless amounts of water and not to wait until they are thirsty to drink.”

Other landscape crews were taking a similar approach. Carlos Rico and the other two members of his team with Carbondale’s CK Landscaping bought two cases of bottled water and an armful of Gatorade prior to starting their day on Friday.

“We just fight the heat all day,” Rico said, adding that the drinks – and even more purchased later in the day – would be all gone by the time they finished their rounds of mowing and trimming.

“We got to do it, no matter what,” he added.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for much of Southern Illinois for Friday, and forecasted heat index values of as much as 110. The advisory included a warning for those working outdoors.

“Heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” it read.

Swearingen said the heat changes the way his teams work, even giving employees permission to take it a little easier than usual.

“I want them to make sure they are taking breaks, making use of shade whenever they can and I want them to know the signs of heat exhaustion so they can be careful,” he explained. “There’s no landscaping job in the world worth putting yourself and your health at risk.”

He added the rising temperatures also play a role in outlining the day’s tasks.

“We try to factor in the places where there is plenty of shade versus those without shade. I know there are some yards where there just isn’t any shade, so we try to get those done early,” he said.

Even then, landscapers say the work is hard and hot. Rico said his team all wear long sleeves to protect their arms from the sun, they take frequent breaks and “keep the air conditioning going” in their truck. Swearingen said he has to stop every few minutes to wipe away sweat.

“And still, at the end of the day, your clothing is just soaked,” he added.

“It’s hard, hard work,” Rico said of the 90-plus degree days. “All day long.”

