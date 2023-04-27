All across the region, high school entrepreneurs have been gearing up to showcase their businesses and themselves as part of the tradeshows which culminate their year in CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) and other programs.

“This is their opportunity to publicly display their businesses,” explained Tina Norman, facilitator of the Saline County CEO Program. “Some of them have never done that before. So this might be day one of their business or it might be a business that they've done for some time that and now they're taking the opportunity to set up their product or their service and really showcase that to the public.”

These high school classes expose students to the world of business and entrepreneurship through meetings and teachings from business leaders, on-site visits, classroom work and, finally, by helping them establish their own enterprises.

Students in the Jackson County CEO Program, the Saline County CEO Program, the Union County CEO Program and Franklin County EDGE meet every weekday (often at 7:30 a.m.) under the guidance of a local facilitator, who connects the students with one another (usually students from several high schools combined into a countywide program) and to business leaders in their communities.

The programs, which are funded through private donations from individuals, organizations and businesses, aim to show students the presence of jobs and business opportunities in their own communities and to teach them how to start enterprises from scratch. In most of the regional groups, CEO is affiliated with the Effingham-based Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship. The Franklin County EDGE program works with Rend Lake College.

Norman explained, “CEO is an entrepreneurship class for high school students. It is a dual credit course in which they really learn what it takes to start up and operate a successful business. And at the end of the year, they create their own individual business as a part of the program.”

After almost a complete school year of lessons and experiences which include the creation of a class business, the students are ready to showcase their own individual businesses which they have been looking to launch all year. For many students, the businesses can blossom into long-term entities even beyond high school.

The students showcase their start-ups at each program’s annual tradeshow. Students in the Saline County program held their event April 20 at Southeastern Illinois College. The Union County event was on Wednesday, April 26. The Franklin County Edge tradeshow is 5:30 p.m., Thursday at La Galarie in Benton and the Jackson County CEO students will exhibit their businesses at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 at the Dunn-Richmond Center at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

The tradeshows are more than an opportunity to introduce their businesses, Norman said. The event is a business lesson in itself.

“It is really a culmination of everything that they've learned through the whole year. The importance of communicating with your customer, the importance of representing your brand, having a product people would want to buy – not just one time but the importance of having a recurring customer. This is their opportunity to really show all of those skills that they've learned through the whole year," Norman said.

