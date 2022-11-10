Southern Illinois high school students get an early start on entrepreneurship

All across the region, teams of student entrepreneurs are working together to launch businesses, both to learn and to fund their future business endeavors.

Students enrolled in CEO programs – unique countywide high school courses designed to teach entrepreneurship – are coming up with special events and ventures, gaining skills in product development, marketing, event planning and communications.

“Every CEO program has to work together on a team business during the first semester to help raise money for the individual businesses we will do later,” explained Brock Newman, a senior at Eldorado High School and member of the Saline County CEO program.

Newman said his group is planning a vendor fair for Dec. 3. To accomplish planning, CEO Students have created committees each with a different focus: Some are soliciting sponsors, others are working on related areas.

“Our team is divided into three different committees,” explained Saline County CEO Facilitator Tina Norman. “We have one that is taking care of our budget and keeping track of everything, much like the accounting department of any business. We also have a marketing team and a communications team that is handling everything between us and our vendors and our sponsors, keeping everything connected.”

Norman said that through the class business students learn business strategies, cooperation, communication skills and decision-making as well as problem solving.

Newman, who is working with sponsorships, said he has learned how to better present himself and the project to area business leaders.

“I’ve had to learn a lot of new methods to stay organized and to make sure we give our sponsors everything we’ve promised them,” he said.

The Jefferson County CEO program is planning a Casino night and the Union County group is working to promote local shopping during the holiday with a “Christmas Box” business, selling gift boxes comprised of items from local businesses – everything from cookies and dessert mixes to honey.

In Jackson County, student Ben Deshazo said his group is working on a murder-mystery dinner.

“We’ve had to work together to get a dozen individuals all on the same page,” the senior from Trico High School explained. “We’ve learned to work better as a team and I’ve learned that it is better to listen than talk during discussions sometimes.”

Like their peers, the Jackson County group has sub-divided into committees, working both independently and jointly to meet class goals.

Norman said funds raised by the class businesses will be used for each CEO student to launch their own individual businesses later in the school year.

“They really learn the inner workings of a business,” she said. “They are the owners of these businesses and they are making decisions. It’s really beneficial for them.”