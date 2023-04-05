JONESBORO — Looking for Lincoln, a historical society that preserves the 16th president's legacy throughout Illinois, will dedicate a mural in honor of the Jonesboro Lincoln-Douglas debate on Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Jonesboro Square.

Part of the mural, which was painted by the late Maurice Metzger, a celebrated local artist who painted wildlife and landmarks, depicts the historically important political debate between the then State Senator Stephen Douglas and the challenger, Abraham Lincoln.

Though Lincoln ultimately lost the senatorial race, thanks to the debates with Douglas and to the advancement in railroad and telegraph technology, which expanded Lincoln's popularity throughout the country east of the Rockies, Lincoln would become a viable candidate for the upcoming 1860 presidential race, running again against Douglas, among others.

The Jonesboro Lincoln-Douglas debate was just one of seven held throughout Illinois. The debate focused on allegations by Douglas that Lincoln had flip-flopped on key issues on racial equality, accusing Lincoln of changing his tune as he spoke to different parts of the state.

During the period Lincoln had to talk, he quoted Douglas as saying, "'You know at Ottawa, I read this platform, and asked him if he concurred in each and all of the principles set forth in it. He would not answer these questions. At last I said frankly, I wish you to answer them, because when I get them up here where the color of your principles are a little darker than in Egypt, I intend to trot you down to Jonesboro. The very notice that I was going to take him down to Egypt made him tremble in the knees so that he had to be carried from the platform.'"

Then, Lincoln fires away at Douglas with this: "Now that statement altogether furnishes a subject for philosophical contemplation. I have been treating it in that way, and I have really come to the conclusion that I can explain it in no other way than by believing the Judge is crazy. If he was in his right mind, I cannot conceive how he would have risked disgusting the four or five thousand of his own friends who stood there, and knew, as to my having been carried from the platform, that there was not a word of truth in it."

The debates were full of this kind of rhetoric for a reason. They were meant to be entertaining and to cause a stir in the public. There were 1,500 people who showed up to Jonesboro to hear these two men debate their platforms, to subtly insult each other, and to give an all-around good show.

Keep in mind these were the times before television and radio, so public debates like this would have been the entertainment of the day. It is no exaggeration to say that, coupled with the rise in telecommunications of the day and the Lincoln-Douglas debates, Lincoln won the presidency in 1861 through his sheer showmanship.

The historic society, Looking for Lincoln, collaborated with the Anna-Jonesboro local group to make the mural, which replaced the previous Lincoln Wayside interpretive panel. The panel and mural were funded by the Lower Mississippi Delta Initiative, which the National Park Service and Jefferson National Parks Association administer.

“Looking for Lincoln is excited to highlight the community of Jonesboro’s connection to Abraham Lincoln through the mural,” said Sarah Watson, Executive Director of Looking for Lincoln and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. “We anticipate the mural will help bring awareness to this important piece of history and attract visitors to the community.”

A reception will be held immediately following the dedication ceremony at the P.A.S.T. Heritage House Museum (102 S. Main Street, Jonesboro) just down the street from the mural. In case of rain, the event will be hosted at the house.

For those who want to learn more about the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, you can visit www.lookingforlincoln.org.