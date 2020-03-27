Southern Illinois hospitals establish guidelines for community donations of protective equipment

“While the region to date has only four confirmed cases of COVID-19, now is not the time to let your guard down and return to business as usual," Budde said Friday. "For anyone who believes they have been exposed to or have symptoms of COVID-19, please call the SIH COVID-19 Hotline at 844-988-7800 and allow our clinicians to help you."

A spokesperson for SSM Health in Southern Illinois, which operates Good Samaritan Regional Health Center in Mount Vernon, echoed Budde’s sentiments.

“We are so thankful to live in an area that is working together to assist all of those in the communities we serve. We are honored and humbled by the outpouring of love from our community through this unprecedented time,” a spokesperson wrote in a news release.

Due to the number of inquiries, SSM has established a quick guide for donations:

Consider donating to SSM Health Good Samaritan Foundation. Donations will be directed to the areas of greatest need as this healthcare situation unfolds. Donations may be made online at https://ssmgoodsamaritan.thankyou4caring.org/donation-form. For more information, contact Shawna Bullard, regional director of fund development, at 618-899-2511.

To donate PPE, such as N95 masks, surgical masks and isolation gowns, call 618-899-2512.