Southern Illinois hospitals increase visitor restrictions as region’s COVID-19 cases rise

Pediatric/NICU patients may have one parent or guardian at a time.

Patients with behavioral health, developmental delays or altered mental status for whom a family member or caregiver is integral to their care or safety may have one dedicated support person.

Patients in the Emergency Department may have one dedicated support person.

Inpatient adults may have two designated visitors per day, one at a time, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., and the designated persons can change day to day.

Surgery/Procedure patients may have one dedicated support person for the duration of the surgical procedure.

Patients at end-of-life may have up to four visitors at a time and can rotate with others.

Patients may receive religious services from the religious leader of their choice at any reasonable time, if it can be provided without disruption to care. Religious leaders will not count as the patient’s visitor.

Other considerations made on a case-by-case basis by the house supervisor when essential to ensure the emotional wellbeing and care of the patient.