Southern Illinois hospitals prepare for COVID-19 patients

Franklin Hospital in Benton has set up a hotline to screen people with symptoms of COVID-19.

A press release from the hospital reads: “If you are experiencing the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath and suspect you have been exposed, you can call Franklin Hospital at 618-435-9700 and we will have a physician contact you to determine if you should quarantine in place or seek additional medical care.”

The hospital also has instituted the following precautions: The cafeteria is restricted to employees only. Visitors are being screened at all entrances and in all hospital clinics.

Union County Hospital in Anna is restricting and screening visitors. Those with symptoms are being asked to call their health care provider.

Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado and its affiliated clinics have implemented patient screening protocols prior to entering the facility and/or clinics. At Ferrell Hospital and Ferrell Hospital Family Practice, patients should go to the main entrance on Benton Street if arriving between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those visiting outside those hours should go to the Emergency entrance.

Patients with a medical emergency will go to the Emergency Department entrance.