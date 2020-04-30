Southern Illinois hospitals to resume elective surgeries, procedures as early as Friday

In accordance with the new Illinois Department of Public Health guidance, Heartland Regional Medical Center and its affiliated clinics will begin to perform elective procedures as soon as Friday, with elective surgeries targeted to resume on May 11. The hospital’s Surgical Review Committee is meeting on an ongoing basis to ensure they meet IDPH criteria for outpatient and inpatient procedures.

Steps are also being taken to meet IDPH requirements on personal protective equipment (PPE) supply, infection control and support services. Each patient must test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of a scheduled procedure and self-quarantine until the day of surgery after being tested.

SIH also plans to start allowing elective surgeries May 11, following the same IDPH guidelines and requirements to screen patients within 72 hours of surgery, then shelter in place until going to the hospital.

“We’re going to go very slowly, capping surgeries at 25%. We want to make sure our processes work,” Budde said.

They will start with some back, neurological and orthopedic procedures, then add colonoscopies and lower GI.