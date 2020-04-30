Southern Illinois hospitals to resume elective surgeries, procedures as early as Friday

As COVID-19 spread in the United States, hospitals across the country postponed nonessential and elective procedures and surgeries to conserve resources for the care of infected patients.
It was different in Southern Illinois, as beginning in mid-March, Southern Illinois Healthcare, Heartland Regional Medical Center and other local hospitals postponed procedures that could be reasonably delayed.
Now, beginning in the coming days, hospitals are preparing to return to normal operations.
Rex Budde, president and CEO of Southern Illinois Healthcare, said the goal was to reduce volumes and preserve personal protective equipment. “Now we understand a little better the flow and demand of the disease,” he said.
He added that Southern Illinois has not seen the surge of patients that some regions have seen. SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale had eight patients Thursday, which is the high point. Of the people tested for COVID-19, about 5% have tested positive. Most of the deaths have been in elderly patients.
“Being a country mouse instead of city mouse has worked for us,” Budde said.
Heartland Regional Medical Center CEO Ed Cunningham agrees.
"I believe that the idea of postponing surgeries to conserve resources for a potential influx of COVID-19-positive patients was the right move," Cunningham said. “Now, we’re ready to safely welcome patients for those postponed surgeries.”
In accordance with the new Illinois Department of Public Health guidance, Heartland Regional Medical Center and its affiliated clinics will begin to perform elective procedures as soon as Friday, with elective surgeries targeted to resume on May 11. The hospital’s Surgical Review Committee is meeting on an ongoing basis to ensure they meet IDPH criteria for outpatient and inpatient procedures.
Steps are also being taken to meet IDPH requirements on personal protective equipment (PPE) supply, infection control and support services. Each patient must test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of a scheduled procedure and self-quarantine until the day of surgery after being tested.
Afraid ERs are full? Southern Illinois hospitals seeing fewer patients with heart attack, stroke symptoms
SIH also plans to start allowing elective surgeries May 11, following the same IDPH guidelines and requirements to screen patients within 72 hours of surgery, then shelter in place until going to the hospital.
“We’re going to go very slowly, capping surgeries at 25%. We want to make sure our processes work,” Budde said.
They will start with some back, neurological and orthopedic procedures, then add colonoscopies and lower GI.
SIH will start with patients who will not need to spend more than a day or two at the hospital. After a couple of weeks without major problems, they will increase to about half their normal capacity. The number of surgeries will increase every couple of weeks until they are at their normal capacity, which is expected to take about six weeks.
“I just think it’s the smartest thing to do,” Budde said.
Staff members who had reductions in hours or were furloughed will begin to be called back to work as the number of procedures rise. Budde said that includes surgical staff, registration, rehab and ancillary staff. The goal has always been to call everyone back to work, and Budde said they will need all 4,000 employees as they return to normal operations.
“This is tough stuff," Budde said. "It’s been a lesson for all of us. We are going to do this in a methodical, careful way so that we don’t endanger staff or patients."
Cunningham also reminded everyone that local hospitals are open and ready to treat emergencies.
“Heart attacks, strokes and broken bones don’t stop for the coronavirus and neither do we,” Cunningham said. “Our ER is open, safe and ready to care for you or a loved one if you need emergency care.”
