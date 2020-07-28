Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days at John A. Logan College canceled

CARTERVILLE — This year’s Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days at John A. Logan College has been canceled because of concerns over drawing large crowds amid the ongoing pandemic, officials announced Monday night.
The event was scheduled to take place on the college’s Carterville campus Sept. 26 and 27.
John A. Logan College President Ron House said in a statement that the decision to cancel the hugely popular fall Southern Illinois event was “difficult” but “we have to put safety first.”
“We have carefully followed the Illinois Community College Board’s guidance for the return to campus for Illinois Community Colleges, the governor’s Restore Illinois plan, as well as guidance by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control,” House said. “Unfortunately, there were too many concerns about having an event with close to 40,000 people on our campus this fall.”
Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days is the largest celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day in the country. Established in 1987, the event has hosted over 1 million sportspeople and their families. John A. Logan College took over the operation of the event in 2006. Annually, it brings more than 40,000 visitors to the campus each year. Along with title sponsor Black Diamond Harley-Davidson, the college has grown the event to include over 200 vendors, calling contests, seminars, archery and kids fishing.
The 2021 Southern Illinois Celebration of Hunting and Fishing Days is scheduled for Sept. 25 and 26, 2021.
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.