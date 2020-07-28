Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days at John A. Logan College canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARTERVILLE — This year’s Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days at John A. Logan College has been canceled because of concerns over drawing large crowds amid the ongoing pandemic, officials announced Monday night.

The event was scheduled to take place on the college’s Carterville campus Sept. 26 and 27.

John A. Logan College President Ron House said in a statement that the decision to cancel the hugely popular fall Southern Illinois event was “difficult” but “we have to put safety first.”

“We have carefully followed the Illinois Community College Board’s guidance for the return to campus for Illinois Community Colleges, the governor’s Restore Illinois plan, as well as guidance by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control,” House said. “Unfortunately, there were too many concerns about having an event with close to 40,000 people on our campus this fall.”