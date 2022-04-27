Southern Illinois Irish Festival returning after five years

CARBONDALE – The Southern Illinois Irish Festival is returning following a five-year hiatus.

The Art, Music, Education and Ethnic Awareness non-profit will once again hold its Irish Festival in Carbondale this coming Saturday.

The festival originally started as a project by Charles Fanning in 1997, Carbondale Councilmember Tom Grant said.

Fanning was the director of the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Irish and Irish Immigration Studies Program who wanted to celebrate Irish music.

“The festival began as a project to celebrate Irish American music,” Grant said. “It wasn't originally billed as a festival, but a Friday and Saturday night concert. The following year, it was turned into an outdoor festival. The Southern Illinois Irish Festival has seen many changes in the past years. Yet, the festival has shown endurance within the community, bringing crowds of 1,000 to 4,000 people each year.”

The festival was last held in 2017 in Walker's Bluff, Grant said.

However, despite similar festivals being held all over the world, the non-profit considered ending the project.

“Irish Festivals happen all throughout the world,” Grant said. “The longest-running festival of this kind is the Puck Fair in Killorglin, County Kerry, Ireland which can trace its origins back to 1613. The organization was considering disbanding and closing the non-profit 501(c)3 but people were still asking 'What happened to the Irish Festival?' It's a great way to bring people together in the spirit of peace and harmony.”

The event has changed since its original inception.

Rather than being a multi-day event, the festival will only last one day this year.

It will be held on Saturday, April 30, in Turley Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and it will include music, arts, crafts and a wide variety of food.

Overall, Grant believes the festival is just the start of a new string of events that could bring greater inclusion to Carbondale.

“In a diverse community such as Carbondale, it only makes sense to try and use the organization to promote the rich and varied cultural traditions that exist in Carbondale,” Grant said. “We are hopeful to create a Dia De Los Muertos Celebration (Day of the Dead) that gives homage to those who have gone before us. A Diwali celebration (festival of lights) and other festivals (perhaps Juneteenth, dragon boat races, the Chinese new year, etc) as a way to learn from and about one another that promotes tourism and respect for each other as neighbors and human beings.”

For more information on the Southern Illinois Irish Festival go to https://www.facebook.com/Southern.Illinois.Irish.Festival.

