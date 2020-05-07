Southern Illinois lawmakers call on governor to allow trapshooting championship to go forward in Sparta

“We ask that (Illinois Department of Natural Resources) and the (Pritzker) administration not only answer the questions being asked, but answer in the affirmative,” Bryant said.

Schimpf said the ATA has committed itself to observing social distancing. Mickey Stewart of The Great Outdoors Company — which has a shop inside the shooting complex — was on the call, and said the way the shooting competition is performed, there is already considerable social distancing. He said the event is held in squads of not more than five people all standing 9 feet apart to shoot.

Bryant said the event is not one happening soon, and given the governor’s recently announced reopening plan, the region could very well be in the advanced stages of that plan by the time the competition is scheduled to start.

Illinois’ southern region is currently at Stage 2 of 5 in the governor’s plan. At Stage 4, some gatherings start to resume, and at Stage 5, the state is completely reopened. In his announcement of the plan, Pritzker did not have a clear-cut timeline on when he expected regions to move through these recovery stages, but instead said they will be judged by a series of milestones for COVID-19 testing and deaths.

“I don’t think that it is impossible,” Bryant said of having the event.