Southern Illinois' 'Lawyer in the Library' program reaches residents

Making the initial call to an attorney for advice can be frightening or intimidating. A unique Southern Illinois program is making talking to a lawyer easier – and free.

“Lawyer in the Library” makes area attorneys available for free, 20-minute consultations at area public libraries.

Brenda Sprague, administrative assistant for the office of the chief judge of Illinois’ first judicial circuit, said the program is designed to help area residents ask basic questions to a licensed attorney, ranging from help with a will or estate question, to discovering whether or not they need to seek out long-term legal counsel. She said the program is funded through a grant from the Illinois Supreme Court’s Commission on Access to Justice. This is the fourth year for the program.

“One of the intents is to help self-represented people that couldn’t afford an attorney or didn’t want to hire an attorney to be better prepared when they come to court,” she explained, but added that “Lawyer in the Library” services are not limited to open or pending court cases.

The program is available in a number of Southern Illinois libraries and any area resident may use the services at any of participating libraries. Upcoming “Lawyer in the Library” sessions are scheduled for several area libraries including the Stinson Memorial Library in Anna, the Metropolis Public Library and the Marion Carnegie Library. Sprague said she hopes to add additional libraries in the coming years.

Most libraries encourage scheduling a consultation, but some walk-in appointments are available.

“I’ve heard nothing but positive responses about Lawyer in the Library,” explained Sarah Watkins, director of Anna’s Stinson Memorial Library. “It’s just been very beneficial for people who want to talk with an attorney and our patrons are excited that they have the opportunity to meet with a professional about whatever their needs are.”

Watkins said some of the complimentary session have been document reviews, while other visits may lead to referrals for additional services.

“If someone has never visited with an attorney before, this is really great segue into it,” she explained. “Especially if it is a matter where you just want to verify something or you don’t feel like you want the pressure of hiring a professional or can’t afford the fees, this is a service that may not cover everything you need, but it’s a great starting place.

Carbondale attorney Gene Turk has been meeting with patrons of the Anna library this summer.

“It’s an opportunity to provide pro bono advice and steer people toward whatever would be appropriate for them,” Turk outlined.

He said many of the visits he has completed in Anna so far this summer have related to estate planning.

“Mostly it was people who have had questions about estate issues, trusts and wills. It’s been people who don’t want to get too involved about meeting with a lawyer until they know what direction they need to go. It’s a great opportunity to ‘dip their toes in’ so to speak,” he said.

Turk said the “Lawyer in the Library” program is a way for him to give back.

“I like to help out in the community. I’ve practiced here a long time and I am semi-retired so I have the time and enjoy it,” he said.

Watkins said the program helps libraries do more than circulate books.

“I’m a big believer that libraries offer more to the community than people realize. This is just one example of that,” Watkins said.

