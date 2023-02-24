CARBONDALE — A local lawyer will continue to serve the Illinois Supreme Court for another term by helping Illinois lawyers be honest, healthy, and happy.

Kathleen Pine, who is a 35-year seasoned attorney, has been reappointed as a Commissioner for the Commission on Professionalism. Pine will work with the Commission to the Illinois Supreme Court by helping to shape professionalism and civic virtues among the lawyers and judges of the state through education and public outreach within the state's legal professionals.

According to 2Civility.org, which furnishes legal professionals with the tools and information to be better lawyers, 65% say the lack of civility and mutual respect today is at its worst in the legal world, and that only 8% of the Americans trust their state court system. Further, almost half of lawyers polled believe the legal industry is in a crisis because of the mental health problems and substance abuse among lawyers. One out of four woman lawyers report wanting to leave the profession because of the mental stress involved, and 30 percent of lawyers report they drink too much. And, finally, astoundingly over three quarters of attorney disciplinary complaints allege fraudulent or deceptive activity.

People like Commissioner Pine are here to change all that.

Pine was first appointed to the Commission back in 2021 after she retired from legal practice with a St. Louis law firm, where she represented healthcare professionals in malpractice lawsuits.

Commissioners are quality-control persons who oil the moving parts of the state legal machinery by eliminating the bias, division, ignorance, bad lifestyles and just bad manners that oftentimes gunks up the system.

Pine, along with her fellow commissioners, will provide education and mentoring so the people of Illinois will have quick and just legal services. She will ensure that the legal professionals who serve in Illinois are well-formed, knowledgeable, mannerly, diverse, healthy, and ethical legal professionals.

Pine's term will end in December, 2025.