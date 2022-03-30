Southern Illinois leaders call for improved birth-to-five services in rural communities

Local leaders including Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti called upon policymakers during a Wednesday news conference to strengthen early childhood opportunities to help address a series of problems that will help in curbing crime.

Zanotti sits on a commission called 'Fight Crime: Invest in Kids and Illinois Early Childhood Funding' that hopes to resolve the lack of early childhood services.

Insufficient birth-to-5 services are adding to the challenges that many rural Illinoisans face, from socio-economic struggles to population loss, according to the Rural Illinois and Early Childhood Challenges report.

“I joined Fight Crime in 2014 out of a concern for the kids and families I served in Southern Illinois,” Zanotti said Wednesday. “I've always believed that stopping crime starts with education and opportunities at a young age. Simply put, I do not want to see more young people wind up in the courtroom as either offenders or as victims of crime. I want to see our families thrive. But like anywhere else, rural communities face our share of challenges. We certainly do here in Williamson County. Rural Illinois’ pressing challenges include a shortage of the quality, accessible child care options that our kids and families need in order to thrive.”

A regional community infrastructure called Birth to Five Illinois was announced to help with a variety of the problems plaguing rural communities, Illinois Birth to Five Area 6 Coordinator Lori Longueville said at the press conference.

The new infrastructure has divided the state into 39 regions with borders that mirror those of the Regional Office of Education.

Each region will have a regional council responsible for identifying early childhood needs in the region, creating a plan to address those needs and advocating not only for state policies and funding but just as important working towards community-driven solutions, Longueville said.

“I'm excited to report that Illinois has launched a new regional community infrastructure called Birth to Five Illinois, which provides a platform for individuals, groups and community leaders such as those on the call today to come together and create a comprehensive plan for the early needs of young children and their families and their regions,” Longueville said. “The ultimate aim is to mobile communities and leaders like we see today to build and sustain equitable access to inclusive high-quality early childhood services for all children and families in the state.”

Members will include representatives from diverse sectors like law enforcement officials, elected officials, educators, business owners and any community member who has a passion and wants to bring their knowledge to the table.

Each region will also have a family council that will provide an opportunity to engage families in new and meaningful ways.

The report cites multiple issues for needing a regional infrastructure — such as poverty, population decline, lack of childcare and children being inadequately prepared for kindergarten.

The report notes that while poverty is a problem throughout the state, it’s particularly a problem in rural Illinois.

In rural Illinois, 19.7% of kids live in poverty, compared with 17.5 percent of children in urban areas, according to the report.

Of the 27 Illinois counties with child poverty rates above 20%, 19 of them are rural, the report said.

Illinois’ population has also declined.

The decline has been proportionally sharper in many downstate areas than in the northeastern area of the state, and the opioid epidemic has been tough on rural communities.

Furthermore, an Erikson Institute study shows that over 75% of the counties deemed at “high risk” for third-grade math and language arts proficiency are rural. The same holds true for most counties considered “high risk” for lack of kindergarten readiness.

The good news, however, is that according to the Fight Crime’s report, research indicates that tackling rural Illinois’ early childhood problems would help address myriad other concerns.

For example, studies show high-quality, early learning experiences can improve kids’ school readiness and chances of academic success, which works against poverty, according to a news release.

Other research has shown that voluntary home-visiting programs of “coaching” for the parents of infants and toddlers can reduce child abuse and neglect as well as potentially cut down on the likelihood of young participants growing up to abuse opioids.

The new report cites other longitudinal studies on this subject, such as one centering on the Chicago Child-Parent Center program that’s served more than 100,000 preschool-aged children over the years.

Researchers found participants were 70% less likely than non-participant peers to be arrested for a violent crime in adulthood.

For these reasons, Fight Crime: Invest in Kids’ law enforcement officials have endorsed the efforts of the Early Childhood Funding Commission, which spent more than a year studying the state’s system of birth-to-5 supports.

Among its findings, only about half of young children in low-income families are receiving early care and education services that could benefit them greatly.

Lee County Sheriff, John Simonton, joined other Fight Crime members to urge policymakers to pursue the recommendations of the bipartisan Illinois Early Childhood Funding Commission which has recommended significant improvements in the equity, access, and quality of birth-to-5 services statewide to deal with the issues stated above.

Among other things, the law enforcement officials call for a 10% increase in key, early care and education priorities in the fiscal year 2023's state budget.

“We cannot expect to simply arrest, prosecute, and incarcerate our way out of crime and violence, Simonton said. “The job also demands wise prevention strategies that make a positive difference, such as greater investments in high-quality early care, education and progress.”

The Commission issued recommendations for long-term improvements last year in a 62-page report that focused on bolstering services’ access, quality and equity.

“Achieving greater equity in early childhood opportunities is critical — for Black and Brown children, families with low incomes, and those facing geographic disadvantages such as underserved rural populations,” Simonton said.

Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones, another member of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids organization, is just one of of 300 Illinois law enforcement leaders who hopes the new infrastructure will help place many families and children birth to five on the right track.

“Strong investments in young children’s learning and development can improve upon countless other aspects of a community’s well-being — including public safety,” Jones said.

