Southern Illinois leaders look to change ordinances after governor signs to-go cocktail bill

Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens and Marion Mayor Mike Absher were less certain what their cities might need to do.

“Obviously there is a state law (that) supersedes what cities do,” Stephens pointed out. The sale of these drinks would be legal at a state level and would void the city’s prohibition. But, Stephens said, the city often has to change its ordinances to line up with new state legislation.

“We’re still looking through it,” Absher said, adding that it has not been at the top of the city’s priorities this week. As the city’s liquor commissioner, Absher wasn’t sure if he had the power change regulations himself or if it would have to go through City Council.

Williams said the mayor currently has emergency powers to make changes and declarations for the city, but with a City Council meeting set for Tuesday, Williams said he wanted to wait and have members weigh in.

“We’ve been trying to do everything we can to assist businesses and approach everything with an open mind. We just need some time to talk it through,” Williams said.

As with all the curves thrown at restaurants and bars during the pandemic, owners have to weigh whether or not to-go sales, coupled with limited outdoor seating, is worth reopening or not.