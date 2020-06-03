Southern Illinois leaders look to change ordinances after governor signs to-go cocktail bill

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois municipalities are taking a closer look at their liquor rules and regulations after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed legislation legalizing the sale of cocktails to go.
Pritzker signed the legislation in an effort to help businesses recover from losses incurred from COVID-19 restrictions, according to a news release from the governor's office. The state now allows restaurants and bars to sell alcoholic beverages in sealed, labeled containers with a tamper-evident cap, or sealed by an employee of the liquor license holder who is over the age of 21 and trained in responsible alcohol service, according to the news release. Cocktails can only be delivered after an employee verifies the age and level of intoxication of the consumer.
Local mayors and city managers need to make sure their books line up with the new law.
“It’s just a regulation issue,” Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said Wednesday. He said the city will have to possibly change ordinances that currently make traveling with a mixed drink illegal. However, he said, it may not even be an issue if the drinks are sold in sealed containers as the legislation requires.
Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens and Marion Mayor Mike Absher were less certain what their cities might need to do.
“Obviously there is a state law (that) supersedes what cities do,” Stephens pointed out. The sale of these drinks would be legal at a state level and would void the city’s prohibition. But, Stephens said, the city often has to change its ordinances to line up with new state legislation.
“We’re still looking through it,” Absher said, adding that it has not been at the top of the city’s priorities this week. As the city’s liquor commissioner, Absher wasn’t sure if he had the power change regulations himself or if it would have to go through City Council.
Williams said the mayor currently has emergency powers to make changes and declarations for the city, but with a City Council meeting set for Tuesday, Williams said he wanted to wait and have members weigh in.
“We’ve been trying to do everything we can to assist businesses and approach everything with an open mind. We just need some time to talk it through,” Williams said.
As with all the curves thrown at restaurants and bars during the pandemic, owners have to weigh whether or not to-go sales, coupled with limited outdoor seating, is worth reopening or not.
“Just to call up The Hangar and ask, ‘can you make us two bloody Marys to go, we’ll pick them up,’ I just don’t see people doing that,” Hangar 9 owner Sally Carter said. She said she’s told her staff she plans to wait to reopen until they can open the entire bar. Bars and restaurants are currently allowed to operate with outdoor service only.
However, Walter Witt, manager of PK's, said they plan to offer prepackaged cocktails as soon as the city gives the OK — they already have frozen, alcoholic popsicles for their patio customers.
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.