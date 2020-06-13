Southern Illinois leaders navigate police funding debate

“There's nowhere to send people to, unless, you know, and we still want to send them to jail, which is not what you want to do,” Williams said.

Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry agreed. He said to try and remedy this, the city has been in talks with Southern Illinois Healthcare over last few years about grant funding to have a separate facility where people experiencing mental health problems could be taken.

“We are actively pursuing that,” he said.

“I think that we ... not just as a police department, but as a city have been on the forefront of trying to be progressive. And just because certain things may not be in place like a co-responder model with ... the collaborative social services agency, it's not because of a lack of effort to or a lack of conversation or a lack of desire,” Grubbs said, adding that resources are a key culprit here.

Williams said while there may be a need to reevaluate the way Carbondale handles public safety, this did not mean huge staff cuts.

“I'm not saying that we should get rid of a bunch of police officers. I'm not saying that at all,” he said.