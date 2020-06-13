Southern Illinois leaders navigate police funding debate

CARBONDALE — As the world watched the video of George Floyd, a black man, begging for air as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck, and ultimately watched him die, many took to the streets to demand justice and to demand change.
The outcry has forced some local leaders to look at the role of police in their communities.
The suggestion from many protesters, organizers and community activists is to “defund the police,” a slogan on the lips and signs of many in the past two weeks. A lightning rod of a phrase, the term means a lot of things to a lot of people — the spectrum can run from reallocation of police funding to social programs to the complete disbandment of police departments.
After weeks of large demonstrations that were in direct opposition to police brutality and a system of oppression, the Minneapolis City Council announced it had a veto-proof majority to rebuild and replace its police force. Likely the largest municipality to make such a move, it comes eight years after Camden, New Jersey, did just that. After corruption rendered the department unfixable, the city started from scratch.
Open to suggestions
Leaders in Carbondale, Marion and Murphysboro have been quick to point out that none of their communities have had their own George Floyd or Brianna Taylor, the Louisville woman who was killed by police in her sleep. But that hasn’t stopped the conversation about how to better their departments.
“We must let those in positions of authority have no peace when it comes to racism, violence and (injustice),” Carbondale City Councilperson Carolin Harvey said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Her remarks followed praise of Carbondale’s force for maintaining their calm during two large demonstrations in previous weeks. The praise came from Councilpersons Jessica Bradshaw and Adam Loos. Both followed this praise by pointing out that this should not be noteworthy, but instead should be the expectation.
This is not the first time re-imagining public safety has come up in Carbondale. Last year, the community action group, Carbondale Spring, penned a list of changes they wanted to see local leaders make, including community gardens, significant investment in renewable energy and cutting the police budget in half.
As previously reported in The Southern, the group’s proposal said that the social safety net for those experiencing “mental health crises, and other crises that are exacerbated by conditions of poverty, has been shredded.” It also called for the creation of a team of care workers “whose job is to provide or connect people with the resources they need to negotiate difficult times.”
Carbondale Councilperson Tom Grant acknowledged these proposals during Tuesday’s meeting, noting that they were not dismissed, but that more information was asked for in order for better research to be done.
None of the councilpersons were in opposition to having the discussion — however all said more information was needed to find what, if any, decisions would provide the best path forward.
Speaking after Tuesday’s meeting, Councilperson Jeff Doherty was candid about his thoughts.
“It’s just disgusting,” he said of the images and videos of unarmed black men dying at the hands of police.
He said racism is a pervasive problem in society that is not just limited to the police. Doherty said it’s “rather naive” to believe that this problem hasn’t found its way into law enforcement.
Like many others, Doherty said police have had more and more social problems on their plate as there has been less funding going into mental health in the U.S. over the years. But he was open to the idea of having a co-responder model — this is often a system where a social worker would respond with police assistance to certain calls. The officer would be released when the social worker felt safe to be on their own. “If that means you can decrease your police force that’s not a bad thing,” he said, adding that “it’s a complicated formula.”
“It would be unfair if you went to your dentist and asked her to perform heart surgery,” Councilperson Loos added. “It’s a different job.”
Loos said to him, part of the equation is to adequately fund social work as a system. He said this could very well mean a reduction in police staff.
“You don’t need the same level of staff, you don’t need the same level of money,” Loos said.
There are a lot of mounting questions about how a new, less punitive system would work.
“I’m more than willing to look at that scenario and how that might work,” Councilperson Tom Grant said. “I think it’s a good conversation.”
'Listen and learn'
In Murphysboro and Marion, the conversation has not been as robust.
“As far as I know, Murphysboro has never had conversations about reallocating what are traditionally thought of us as police funds,” said Murpysboro Mayor Will Stephens said.
He said that he’s tried some things to try and improve community-police relations. One such measure was brought back up during a recent City Council meeting: The Improving our Community by Involving Citizens and Law Enforcement program.
This is a program that, according to the city’s website, allows direct communication between citizens and the police department. In his conversation with The Southern, Stephens said he was interested in revisiting the program.
When asked about his initial feelings on the debate of shifting funds away from police departments to fund other social programs that would reduce crime, Stephens said this wasn’t something he saw as necessary.
“I don’t think there is credence to the removal of funds from the police department,” he said.
But that doesn’t mean he thinks it’s not needed. “We ought to be able to be nimble to be able to do both,” Stephens said to the funding question.
Marion Mayor Mike Absher said after Floyd’s death, a demonstration was held in the city’s town square. He said a lot of good connections came out of that.
“My role right now is to listen and to learn,” Absher said.
However he wasn’t ready to comment on the current national debate surrounding police reform.
“Am I ready to comment on radical proposals, or that I feel are radical, that other cities are doing, no I’m not,” Absher said.
An ongoing discussion
Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams and Carbondale Police Chief Jeff Grubbs said the conversation about restructuring public safety work isn’t new for them — Williams said it’s one that’s been happening for nearly four years. Williams, like the others, said there’s a lot of moving parts.
When it comes to the call for radical reform, Grubbs and Williams both said Carbondale has been ahead of the curve when it comes to training — the entire department has been trained in conflict de-escalation and Grubbs said 70% of officers have been trained in crisis intervention, as well. Much of this training came ahead of mandates from the state.
But, this is not to say more work isn’t needed — there’s always room to grow and improve, they said.
“It's not necessarily always a need to change," Grubbs said, "but it's certainly a need to adapt."
In all, he and Williams said they were proud of the city’s officers. When it comes to the national dialog happening about reform, Williams and Grubbs said it needs to be on a greater scale than on the municipal level.
“Our system is a punitive model and it needs to be a much more rehabilitative model,” Williams said. “But that's going to require cooperation from every level of government.”
Councilperson Lee Fronabarger also addressed this, saying that the “spectrum of services needs to be broadened to cover today’s societal problems.”
Williams said, right now, even if they had an entire team of mental health professionals assembled and ready to take on some of these proposed roles, there’s one big issue.
“There's nowhere to send people to, unless, you know, and we still want to send them to jail, which is not what you want to do,” Williams said.
Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry agreed. He said to try and remedy this, the city has been in talks with Southern Illinois Healthcare over last few years about grant funding to have a separate facility where people experiencing mental health problems could be taken.
“We are actively pursuing that,” he said.
“I think that we ... not just as a police department, but as a city have been on the forefront of trying to be progressive. And just because certain things may not be in place like a co-responder model with ... the collaborative social services agency, it's not because of a lack of effort to or a lack of conversation or a lack of desire,” Grubbs said, adding that resources are a key culprit here.
Williams said while there may be a need to reevaluate the way Carbondale handles public safety, this did not mean huge staff cuts.
“I'm not saying that we should get rid of a bunch of police officers. I'm not saying that at all,” he said.
One part of the equation is community trust and relationships — Grubbs said these can go a long way to easing tension with law enforcement. Some of this comes from formal partnerships like the one developed with the local and state NAACP as well as working with organizers and demonstrators to provide safety during protests like the ones seen in recent weeks in Carbondale.
“We're going to do what we can do to keep people safe, regardless of whether we agree with their views or not,” he said, noting law enforcement’s apolitical stance.
What's next?
One common theme coming from many elected officials was the need for an example. Many said they were watching what other communities were doing and to see how these ideas may fit in their community. But what if everyone is waiting for someone to go first?
“Somebody has to be willing to have the courage to take the first steps and to know you may not get them right because you don’t have a model to follow,” Loos said.
He said he doesn’t want to rush changes out half-cocked but also said he wasn’t afraid of getting things wrong in order to get them right.
Councilperson Harvey said there’s a lot more to untangling the issues brought about by Floyd’s death, and the deaths of countless other unarmed black men and women before him. It’s about reflection and recognition of the work before the country.
“If you see a problem and you do nothing about that problem when you know it’s a problem … then that becomes a problem,” she said.
