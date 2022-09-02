Southern Illinois leaders weigh in on proposed Workers Rights Amendment

Southern Illinois union leaders and political analysts say the proposed Workers Rights Amendment will be a hot topic leading up to the Nov. 8 election, especially with those voicing support for the constitutional change.

Longtime Southern Illinois University Carbondale political scientist John Jackson who is currently a visiting professor with the university’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, said the amendment is an effort to protect labor unions.

“I think it generally is a response to all of the many states that are called ‘right to work’ states,” Jackson said. “It’s an attempt to assure that workers have the right to organize.”

Jackson said the amendment is backed by groups such as labor unions which traditionally lean Democratic.

A number of the state’s top Democrats including Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker attended a rally in support of the amendment in the labor tent at the Du Quoin State Fair last week.

“Illinois president of the AFL-CIO Tim Drea spoke as well as did just about every politician in the world,” said Jerry Womick, business manager of Local 773 of the Laborers’ International Union. The Marion-based union represents more than 3,500 laborers, railroad workers, health care workers and others.

He said the amendment would give employees the right to bargain collectively, to organize and would, in essence, protect workers.

“This amendment is very important to our members,” Womick explained. “It would memorialize and put into the state constitution provisions that not only protect union members, but all workers in Illinois.”

Womick said the Labor Day holiday will begin a statewide push by union members to encourage Illinois voters to approve the amendment.

“We’re starting with member-to-member contact about the amendment, and then we will be reaching out to friends and family,” he said. “Especially after Labor Day, you’ll begin seeing commercials on TV and the internet as well as social media. There’s a lot to explain about this and we want to reach out to regular voters and explain what the proposed amendment means and what it would do. We’re going to be all about getting the word out.”

He said members of his union will be actively pushing for passage of the amendment.