Southern Illinois Leadership Institute training next generation of the non-profit world

An eight-month Southern Illinois Community Foundation program to train future leaders for non-profit organizations in the region culminated last week with a graduation and pinning ceremony as well as a promise to continue efforts to equip more area residents to serve.

The first-ever cohort of Southern Illinois Leadership Institute participants completed eight six-hour Saturday training sessions where they learned about the unique challenges and structure of not-for-profit organizations, developed leadership skills and networked with community, organizational and civic leaders from across the region. At the ceremony, 13 individuals were honored for completing the program.

Byrum Fager, executive director of the Southern Illinois Community Foundation, a network of more than 100 not-for-profits in 17 counties, said the purpose of the institute was not only to provide leadership training but also to provide are non-profits with potential board members.

“You are trained and ready to be future leaders on boards and leaders of our nonprofits,” he told the graduates during a ceremony Thursday at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Dunn-Richmond Economic Development Center. “I look forward to working with each of you as you find your passion and you continue to serve the communities.”

SICF Program Manager Michelle Snyder said a primary focus of the institute was to recruit, train and equip the current and future generations of non-profit leaders with an emphasis on increasing diversity and capacity for the area non-profit sector.

“Most of our participants have a background in non-profit work, but maybe they hadn’t quite reached a leadership level yet. Our goal was to help them build on their experiences and to help them feel confident in joining a board of directors of a non-profit, for example,” she said.

One of those who completed the institute is Karla Grathler, of Murphysboro, who works with Shawnee Health Service as a farmworker program coordinator. She said the institute will help her in any future role as a non-profit board member as well as in her current position.

“It is crucial for me to be equipped with these leadership skills, not only to head the program, but to serve and discover what tools and resources I should utilize in order to benefit the people we serve,” she said.

Grathler said the she now feels more comfortable in working with a wide variety of non-profit activities.

“I’ve learned about grant writing, how to structure a board of directors and to establish roles and develop relationships with stakeholders,” she added.

Snyder said the institute was funded with a Healing Illinois grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services. She said the SICF is now accepting applications to participate in the institute’s second cohort.

