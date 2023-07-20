Last summer, Mike and Shanaree Muzinich set off on a family adventure unlike almost any other. During a brief trip return home to Southern Illinois, the radiologists who answered a call to be medical missionaries in Kenya a year ago, discussed their experiences in Africa.

The Muzinichs are currently the very first radiologists at a non-profit missionary hospital in Kinjabe, about 32 miles (but a dangerous 90-minute drive) from the capital city of Nairobi. The couple said the experience has been eye-opening.

“It’s really hard to compare to medical care in the U.S.,” Mike said of the 200-plus-bed hospital. “There’s very limited resources; there’s a very large number of people who need help and you are frequently going above and beyond what you normally do in the U.S. as far as medical care, just because there may not be anyone else who is there to help.”

He said he is frequently called to other units at the hospital to lend a hand – even in the operating room at times. He said there are about a dozen full-time American physicians working at the hospital as Christian missionaries alongside 10-15 local physicians (similar to attending physicians in the U.S.) and 100 trainees.

“We’re trying to guide and help and minister while treating over 100,000 patients a year,” he said. “Our hope is that we can provide excellent care but at the same time train people to give excellent care.”

Shanaree said, “They can go back to their countries or villages and they are going to be infinitely more effective with their own tribes and in their own language as caregivers and missionaries, being able to care for people’s physical bodies but also their spiritual and emotional needs.”

He explained that patients come to the country not only from Kenya, but also from other African nations.

The Muzinichs make up the entire radiology department. Shanaree, who specializes in breast imaging, has found that her efforts include educating area women about the importance of mammograms and fundraising to help make preventative care affordable. She said she currently reads 20-30 mammograms daily.

“It’s an $8 test, which would be an incredible deal here, but in Kenya it is so far out of reach for many women. So many of the people are just living by a thread; if you are only making $1 or $2 a day for your whole family, then coming in for a $8 screening is tough,” she said.

To make it easier, she said an auxiliary organization, the Friends of Kinjabe, raises funds and helps to get the word out about the importance of regular screenings. The goal to make the cost practically nothing for women in a region where the number of breast cancer cases is significant.

The Muzinichs realize the importance of their work in Kenya, which has streamlined and improved medical care at the hospital.

“Through no fault of their own, the hospital never had a radiologist before, so they did the best they could all of the time. They would get images and try to base their medical treatments on what they thought was wrong,” he explained, adding as an example that patients often would immediately be rushed to surgery because doctors were unsure of the patient’s problem.

“Now we can look at see if it is surgical to begin with or is there something else that may need to be done,” Shanaree said. “Maybe it is something that could be biopsied without the need to go to surgery and get all of the same information.”

Mike added, “We’ve been able to bring another level of care. I would say that we have modified care multiple times a day. At the very least, we have modified care and saved lives every day.”

He said, however, there is more to be done. The Muzinichs said they plan on serving in Kenya “at least 10 years,” and when they visit the U.S., they actively share the on-going need for physicians and teachers to serve as missionaries.

They also shared the challenges of life in Kenya from dangerous drives to nearby communities to warding off monkeys who seem to relish the challenge of getting inside homes, but still they feel like they are just where they are supposed to be.

“I don’t doubt that God is there,” he added. “I don’t doubt that we are making a difference in people’s lives every single day. It’s hard, but it’s good.”

