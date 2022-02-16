Southern Illinois music project brings back classic Christian songs

Brian Fuller has always had a fondness for the Christian music he grew up with — a connection to the honesty, the warmth and the heartfelt message of ‘70s and ‘80s from the Sweet Comfort Band, Keith Green, Larry Norman, 2nd Chapter of Acts and other Contemporary Christian Music artists.

Even as a singer himself and station manager of CCM station WVYN-FM in Bluford, Fuller still finds himself drawn to the vinyl records that had such an impact on him years ago.

“This was music proclaiming new life in Christ by artists who simply wanted to express their faith with a style of music that was new and fresh,” he explained.

Fuller, who currently serves as pastor of First Baptist Church in Woodlawn, said he had an idea almost two years ago to form a band. After scheduling challenges as well as the pandemic made live performances impossible, Fuller changed his plan. Instead, he chose to record the songs and make them available to others. He said he also found a way to use the project as a ministry tool.

Fuller is not selling the CDs; he is giving them as a thank you for a donation to help area outreach groups purchase bibles.

For him, he said, the project is about the music and the outreach.

“I didn't set out to prove anything or scratch an itch. I'm not going to tour or shop it to labels or pitch it to radio. I decided from the beginning that this record would serve to raise money for the sole purpose of purchasing cases of bibles to give to local and regional organizations who are reaching the lost with the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” he explained.

Fuller explained that each donation of $8 will allow the purchase of four bibles.

“After sharing the vision with a few of my music friends, they were all in. Even the studio time was donated,” he explained. “This is a cause on which everyone agreed: It was worth the time and effort to make bibles available to anyone who needed or wanted one.”

He said his goal with the album was to duplicate the feel of early Contemporary Christian Music.

“Being a fan of 70’s and 80’s music, I wanted the album to have the overall look and feel of vinyl. There’s a warmth to the analog music of that era that I wanted to capture and I think we accomplished that,” he said.

The project, called “Covered,” includes seven songs – music that Fuller said he has heard and sang countless times over 40 years. Fuller said selecting the songs was a difficult task.

“I could have chosen 50 songs, but what we picked were ones that are more in my wheelhouse and songs that I’ve been listening to for so, so long. These are songs that I’m probably more familiar with than some of my own songs that I’ve written,” he said.

One song, “Somebody Loves You,” is a cover of a song first recorded by Sweet Comfort Band in 1977. For the new project, the song’s writer and original lead vocalist, Bryan Duncan, recorded with Fuller who said he and Duncan have been friends for years.

“I told him that I wanted to do the song for the project and he gave me the green light,” Fuller said. “Then I told him I wanted him to sing it with me and I didn’t have to twist his arm. It was something he thought would be cool, too.”

Fuller said once basic tracks for the song were recorded in Mt. Vernon, they were sent to Duncan in California. He added his vocals and returned the recordings.

“We put it all back in the mix and it fit like a glove,” Fuller said.

Other selections include “When I Hear the Praises Start,” “Your Heart is in His Hands,” and “Come Let Us Reason.” In all, the project features seven classic CCM songs. Fuller added that he hopes the project is a good fit for the Southern Illinois ministries the funds will benefit and for those who love vintage Christian music.

The project CD is available by searching for “Brian Fuller” on www.bandcamp.com or by sending an $8 donation via www.paypal.com to brianfuller.covered@outlook.com.

