Southern Illinois, national shortages driving changes in the car market

General manager of Volkswagen of Marion, Ashlee Church still gets nervous when she watches automobile transport drivers unload new vehicles. Her anxiety hinges on whether the cars come off the truck safely and without a scratch.

It’s much different than in past years when automobile dealers would worry about how long the new inventory would sit on the lot. Church has no such concerns. In fact, most of the new VW vehicles coming off of the truck are already sold.

“We have ten Atlas SUVs in transit and odds are that at least eight of those – and maybe all of them – are going to be pre-sold before they get to the dealership,” Church explained.

The demand for new cars across the country is much greater than the supply, thanks mostly to an ongoing shortage of semiconductors necessary to make all of the in-auto electronics function.

The shortage, as well other COVID-19 pandemic-related supply chain issues, has drastically reduced inventory on dealer lots and made the purchase of new cars challenging.

Church said she had just five new Volkswagens on her lot, ready for sale, but she explained new car sales are on pace with previous years. It’s just cars are selling more quickly than ever before. Three other vehicles recently came safely off the transporter: one has already been delivered to a customer and a buyer was coming to get the second.

“The other one likely will not be here through the weekend,” she predicted.

Other dealers in the region are sharing similar experiences. Dan Stovesand of Larry Stovesand Kia in Carbondale said he most of the new vehicles arriving at his lot also will fulfill customer orders.

“We don’t have enough cars to satisfy our customers right now. Demand is through the roof,” he said.

Stovesand said orders are taking between a few weeks and several months, but pre-ordering is the norm.

“The best thing to do is to tell us what you are looking for and we’ll get it here as quickly as we can.

A new way of doing business

“We’ve really just seen a shift in how consumers are buying cars,” Church explained. “It’s not where you come on a Saturday and pick from 40 or 50 cars and you take one home that day. It’s a bit of a longer process where customers come in for a consultation and we go over options and they are placing deposits on the vehicles to pick up when they come in.”

Kelly Harper of Bob Harper Ford in Vienna said he is seeing a fundamental shift in the way people buy cars.

“The days of walking on the lot and saying, ‘I’d like to see every color you’ve got;’ 'well, good luck with that,'” he said. “It’s all about online ordering, picking out a car on the internet and choosing the dealer where you want to pick it up.”

Harper said supply chain issues are at the root of the transformation, but the shift to pre-ordering is helping manufacturers with production scheduling and virtually eliminating overstock. His dealership has just four new vehicles in stock, but he has lots of orders.

“I have 19 Broncos on order. All of them are spoken for,” he said.

He added that some manufacturers are not accepting orders for vehicles as stock inventory – they must be specifically for customers’ orders.

“Things are rapidly changing and consumers are getting used to putting deposits on a car that they have never driven before it gets here, so it is a different customer experience,” Church added.

Pre-owned patterns

The tight new car market has impacted used car sales as well. Harper said he usually can find the used car that a customer is eyeing, just not as inexpensively as buyers may hope.

“We can get the car, but it’s going to take a little bit and it’s not going to be a great deal. It’s just a tough market right now,” Harper said.

Jason and Meghann Buehner of Carbondale would agree. The couple first considered the purchase a new minivan for their family three years ago, but decided to wait. Then, because of uncertainty with the pandemic, they chose to wait some more. When they decided to actually make a purchase just prior to Christmas 2021, they found fewer available vehicles and higher prices.

“By 2021, when we decided to buy, we realized we definitely should have gotten a car in 2019,” Jason Buehner said.

He said what he found were older cars with more miles selling for higher prices in 2021 than low mileage newer vehicles in 2019.

“It came time when we needed a vehicle, but we had a slim selection and had to pay what I felt was a higher price than it should have been, but that’s just where the market is now,” he said.

The pre-owned car market is such that dealers in the area are advertising that they will purchase cars outright from customers. Church said her dealership is buying 20-30 each month.

“You are seeing a lot of dealerships jump into that mix, buying vehicles directly from consumers so that they will be able to supplement their inventory,” she said. “Dealers are very focused on pre-owned inventory to mitigate the car shortage.”

Church added car buyers have to change their approach when looking for either new or used vehicles.

“You’ve got to be a little more proactive in the process than in the past,” she explained. “You just can’t wait until you see a vehicle show up on the lot. The most important thing is to start conversations with your dealership early so you can ultimately get the car you want.”

