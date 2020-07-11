Southern Illinois nurse featured on the cover of People Health

Blake Schuchardt fills many roles. He's a husband, father, son, nurse, as well as meningitis survivor and advocate.
It is his roles as meningitis survivor and advocate that landed him on the cover of People Magazine’s health supplement, People Health.
Schuchardt was a 17-year-old senior at Pope County High School just about nine weeks from graduating when he thought he was coming down with the flu. He decided he would stay home the next day.
When he woke up the next morning, he was really sick. He had a stiff neck, headache, was very lethargic, and couldn’t get out of bed. His father found him lying in the doorway of his bedroom.
Schuchardt was taken by his father to a Paducah hospital where they ran some tests and sent him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, where he was diagnosed with meningococcal meningitis.
According to the National Meningitis Association, meningococcal disease is a rare but very serious bacterial infection that causes meningitis, which is a swelling of the protective membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord. Meningococcal disease can also cause bloodstream poisoning, which is called meningococcal sepsis or meningococcemia, which is what Schuchardt had.
“I passed out and I woke up six or seven days later on a ventilator,” Schuchardt said.
He spent nearly a month in the hospital, then he went to physical therapy to basically learn to walk again and had to undergo dialysis. The disease had damaged his kidneys.
He was listed for a kidney transplant, and received a new kidney about a year and a half later.
It was about that time Schuchardt decided to become a nurse. He took the nursing pretest at Southeastern Illinois College on the last day it was offered and got in the next class.
After nursing school, he worked dialysis centers in Paducah, then Harrisburg. He transferred to Heartland Regional Medical Center about seven months ago to work in the ICU. He wants to gain ICU experience, then work as a flight nurse on an air ambulance.
“I am an advocate for the National Meningitis Foundation,” he said.
Schuchardt also is featured on the organization’s website.
A reporter for People Magazine saw his story on the website and called him. He ignored the call, but she was persistent. The magazine sent a photographer to Marion to get pictures of Schuchardt. He is featured on the summer edition of People Health.
“It is really exciting,” he said.
He added that he is excited that more people will learn about the dangers of meningitis and hopes they will be moved to vaccinate their children for the disease.
Meningitis can be deadly and attacks young, healthy people. Like Schuchardt, teens can go from well to deathly ill within 24 hours.
Meningococcal meningitis is spread through respiratory droplets, like COVID-19. You can be a carrier and show no symptoms. Once the bacteria hits the bloodstream, it takes antibiotics to stop it. “It keeps working until there is nothing left to kill,” Schuchardt said. “Once you get symptoms, it is too late. From the time you get symptoms until death is usually only 24 hours.”
For more information on meningitis, visit National Meningitis Foundation’s website, www.nmaus.org.
