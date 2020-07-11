Southern Illinois nurse featured on the cover of People Health

He spent nearly a month in the hospital, then he went to physical therapy to basically learn to walk again and had to undergo dialysis. The disease had damaged his kidneys.

He was listed for a kidney transplant, and received a new kidney about a year and a half later.

It was about that time Schuchardt decided to become a nurse. He took the nursing pretest at Southeastern Illinois College on the last day it was offered and got in the next class.

After nursing school, he worked dialysis centers in Paducah, then Harrisburg. He transferred to Heartland Regional Medical Center about seven months ago to work in the ICU. He wants to gain ICU experience, then work as a flight nurse on an air ambulance.

“I am an advocate for the National Meningitis Foundation,” he said.

Schuchardt also is featured on the organization’s website.

A reporter for People Magazine saw his story on the website and called him. He ignored the call, but she was persistent. The magazine sent a photographer to Marion to get pictures of Schuchardt. He is featured on the summer edition of People Health.

“It is really exciting,” he said.