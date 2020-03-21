Southern Illinois officials grapple with how to serve the homeless during COVID-19 outbreak

Stay-at-home orders like those issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other governors this week present particular challenges for people who are homeless or under-housed. That includes people living in shelters, on the streets and doubled up in close quarters with relatives and friends.
Some shelters are limiting capacity to help clients practice social distancing, but that restricts the number of people who can be served as the economy is rocked by the crisis. Others, like the Carbondale Warming Center, are traditionally only open overnight, and clients are required to spend their days elsewhere. There’s also a question of how long the center can stay open, as it is a seasonal shelter that typically closes on April 1 as the weather warms.
Scott Martin, a member of the committee that oversees the Carbondale Warming Center said local officials have been organizing quickly to try to find solutions for people in the Carbondale region who are unhoused during the COVID-19 outbreak.
That’s going to mean turning the center, typically only open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., into a 24/7 shelter for the homeless beginning Sunday. But this is only a temporary solution, and organizers are still trying to figure out how they will keep everyone fed and safe.
“I think it’s something that people really haven’t thought of,” Martin said. “It’s a big challenge for homeless individuals. They don’t have a home. We’ve been their homes for the evenings, but after they leave here, they go to libraries, restaurants, gas stations, etcetera, where they interact among themselves and with others. They don’t always practice social distancing. It can be a challenge. They could acquire the COVID virus themselves, as well as get other people sick.”
Coordinating a plan
Pritzker did not specifically address the homeless population at his Friday news conference while ordering people to do what health officials have been advising for days: Do not leave the house unless it’s to get food or medicine, check on loved ones, or report to work for essential jobs.
He did order local governments to halt carrying out evictions, which should help prevent families living on the financial edge from being thrown into homelessness as they lose jobs and income.
But obviously, the unsheltered do not have homes of their own. They may also lack steady access to basic needs that are even more imperative now. That includes running water to frequently wash their hands. And they may be living in crowded shelters or in congregated settings outside, and have no place to self-isolate if they test positive or display symptoms.
The governor did briefly address this challenge at the tail-end of his Wednesday news conference in Murphysboro. But his response was light on details.
“We’re working very hard,” Pritzker said. “We’ve talked to a variety of the counties and their leadership about: During this time period, how can we care better for people who are homeless. This is a problem, whether we have coronavirus or not, and in this moment, especially, we want to make sure we’re keeping people safe from the virus.”
Pritzker said the Illinois Emergency Management Agency has directed counties to locate facilities where people could isolate away from their families if they’re exposed at work or in other settings. Finding solutions for the homeless population is also part of the discussion, he said. “We’re looking at that and all of the facilities we might be standing up to provide those beds.”
Jackson County Emergency Management Coordinator Orval Rowe said the county was directed to create an “Alternative Housing Plan,” and he was working late into the evening Friday to finalize it. Rowe said Jackson County was directed by IEMA to identify places where up to 25 people who are exposed could be quarantined if they are unable to return to small homes they share with other family members. The county was not directed to identify shelter options for people who are homeless that might contract COVID-19, he said.
But other efforts were afoot.
In an email to The Southern on Saturday, Illinois Department of Human Services spokeswoman Meghan Powers said that agency is making $6 million available to provide emergency lodging for people experiencing homelessness. The funding will likely be used, in part, to rent rooms in hotels and motels, Powers said. Many are already experiencing high vacancy rates. Illinois is also increasing existing homeless service providers’ funding by 5% to help them increase capacity, she said.
State and local governments are just beginning to grapple with COVID-19 concerns surrounding people who are experiencing homelessness. Last week, the governor of California, where homelessness is exceptionally high, reportedly set aside $50 million to purchase travel trailers and lease hotels, motels and other facilities to give people a place to stay, as well as isolate if they test positive for COVID-19. In New Haven, Connecticut, the city has rented 24 hotel rooms to ease the burden on the homeless system.
But there are other concerns, too, experts say. Some people who are homeless are also living with mental illness and/or have substance use disorders that may present challenges to them following stay-at-home or quarantine orders without additional supportive services.
A man in King County, Washington, which is experiencing an escalating crisis, made headlines after he walked out of a motel that the city bought to quarantine people without shelter. The city identified the man as homeless, and said he was awaiting test results. After leaving, officials say he shoplifted from a local convenience store and boarded a city bus, which was promptly taken out of order.
Local shelters make adjustments
Southern Illinois' shelter leaders said they are working to adapt to the rapidly shifting guidance from government and health officials with limited resources.
For instance, the Lighthouse Shelter, in Marion, and Good Samaritan House, in Carbondale, both said earlier this week that they are doing their best to keep their facilities sanitized, and are not allowing any outside visitors.
Lighthouse Board President Wanda Zwick said her facility has limited its capacity by a third to reduce the number of doubled-up rooms. Zwick said the facility also has a dedicated space for people who are sick with routine illnesses, such as a cold or flu.
Patty Mullen, executive director of Good Samaritan, said her facility is only allowing clients to eat in the dining area of the soup kitchen. Three meals a day are still being offered to anyone in the community who needs it, but people who aren’t residents must pick theirs up to-go. Mullen said soup kitchens are regulated by the same rules as restaurants, which the governor ordered closed to in-house dining a week ago.
But she's also concerned about maintaining adequate staffing levels. Some people have been sent home because they are in high-risk categories, she said. Mullen said she's among them due to an underlying health condition.
Mullen said the shelter is using its increased state funding to hire people to replace those for whom it's not safe to work at the shelter. It's allowed them to, thus far, maintain existing services, but not to expand capacity.
With about 30 residents there now, Mullen said the shelter is full. When others show up seeking a bed, she's referring them to the Carbondale Warming Center.
“I actually am very glad that they are here operating in our community during this crisis,” she added. “Because there’s no way that we could operate with trying to put cots up in the eating areas. Now that I know there’s a place where people can go to spend the night if we’re at capacity, it’s a good feeling.”
But in the midst of a pandemic that has no clear end in sight, it’s not clear for how long the Carbondale Warming Center can remain part of the solution. Its typical April 1 closure day is five days before the governor’s stay-at-home order expires. And even at that, the governor indicated it may be extended longer. Martin said that he and others are trying to put together a plan to keep the center operational until April 15, but funding is a challenge, he said.
In addition to providing a supper and grab-and-go breakfast, the center will need to add daily lunches as it moves to a 24/7 schedule. Meals cannot be cooked on-site, so the center relies on donations from the community. And while the facility has restrooms and soap for hand washing, there are no showers.
“We’re trying to do the best we can with the limited funds we have,” he said. Martin said that several partners have banded together to quickly craft a plan, including leaders from the city of Carbondale, Southern Illinois Healthcare and the Jackson County Health Department. An emergency room doctor helped the center layout the cots to maximize social distancing, and implement a screening policy that will include taking client’s temperatures any time they leave and return.
Because of limited space, the cots are positioned about five feet apart, and alternate head-and-feet positions so that people’s faces are distanced farther apart while they sleep. The city owns the old dormitory across from the former police station where the center is located, and is allowing the use of additional space there during this crisis.
Areas have been designated on the second floor to isolate people who are sick with illnesses such as flu, a cold or bronchitis, as an underlying illness makes a person more vulnerable to COVID-19. They also have a dedicated space to quarantine someone who has symptoms of novel coronavirus.
Martin said the center is housing about 30 people a night, and that’s pretty well maximum capacity given the situation, he said.
“If people are sick, but not sick enough to go into the health care system, and have nowhere else to go, we’ve set up a place for them to go,” Martin said. “This is very limited. This isn’t a sanitarium for folks.”
It’s unclear how this population will continue to be served beyond April. Martin said the seasonal center doesn’t have funds to continue operating into the spring and summer.
Advocates ask Congress to help
Across the country, advocates for people who are homeless are calling on Congress to do more to help.
The first two COVID-19-related aid packages passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump did not include any new funding for homelessness. Neither did the $1 trillion stimulus package introduced on Thursday by Senate Republicans. House and Senate Democrats have proposed increased funding for homelessness providers and low-income renters, but it’s unclear if it will be included given how quickly the bill is moving, said Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
Yentel said that it’s an absolute necessity that the unique challenges of serving people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 outbreak receive more federal attention and support. The fact that it hasn’t yet “is appalling,” she said. “I think it’s unconscionable that Congress has so far ignored the needs, the really urgent and dire needs of literally some of the most vulnerable people in our country, vulnerable to the illness, and vulnerable to spreading the illness if they were to contract it."
In the meantime, The Carbondale Warming Center is seeking donations so that it can remain open longer. Checks can be made out to the Carbondale Warming Center and mailed to 608 E. College St., Carbondale, Illinois, 62901. Donations of nonperishable food, wash cloths, towels, disinfectant wipes, gloves, masks and hand sanitizer can be dropped off at Carbondale Fire Station 1 or 2. Questions can be directed to 618-319-2240.
