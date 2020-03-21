Southern Illinois officials grapple with how to serve the homeless during COVID-19 outbreak

With about 30 residents there now, Mullen said the shelter is full. When others show up seeking a bed, she's referring them to the Carbondale Warming Center.

“I actually am very glad that they are here operating in our community during this crisis,” she added. “Because there’s no way that we could operate with trying to put cots up in the eating areas. Now that I know there’s a place where people can go to spend the night if we’re at capacity, it’s a good feeling.”

But in the midst of a pandemic that has no clear end in sight, it’s not clear for how long the Carbondale Warming Center can remain part of the solution. Its typical April 1 closure day is five days before the governor’s stay-at-home order expires. And even at that, the governor indicated it may be extended longer. Martin said that he and others are trying to put together a plan to keep the center operational until April 15, but funding is a challenge, he said.

In addition to providing a supper and grab-and-go breakfast, the center will need to add daily lunches as it moves to a 24/7 schedule. Meals cannot be cooked on-site, so the center relies on donations from the community. And while the facility has restrooms and soap for hand washing, there are no showers.