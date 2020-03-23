Southern Illinois officials unclear how to enforce parts of statewide 'stay-home' order

CARBONDALE — The first weekend of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s "stay-at-home" order is over, but there are still a lot of questions about who and what is deemed essential, and therefore exempt from the order.
Pritzker put the order in place on Friday, less than a week after he ordered all restaurants to be closed for dine-in service in response to the growing alarm over the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by a novel coronavirus.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered all state residents to remain in their homes except for essentials, joining similar dramatic efforts in California and New York to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
In Friday’s order, the governor said all nonessential businesses “must cease all operations within the state.” This excluded “minimum, basic operations,” things like inventory and payroll. It also gave permission for employers to conduct basic activities to give employees the ability to work from home.
While the order closed places like bowling alleys, putt-putt golf courses and movie theaters, places like grocery and convenience stores and construction companies are deemed essential and are allowed to stay open. Also of note is that essential infrastructure operations are still to continue. Beck Simonds, chief operating officer for E.T. Simonds, said after checking with the Illinois Department of Transportation, he was green-lit to continue work on their road projects.
Also allowed to stay open are retailers and businesses that may be considered part of the supply chain for essential businesses and government operations, as long as they use social distancing practices.
The order also says that it is enforceable by state and local law enforcement. But the clarity ends there.
“This is new territory and we want to enforce the executive order as much as we can, but it’s unclear to us what authorities we have exactly at this point,” Bart Hagston, administrator for the Jackson County Health Department, said Monday.
The confusion isn’t limited to Hagston’s office — there are a lot of questions about the language in the executive order.
“There’s more exceptions than there are rules,” Jamie Snyder, Carbondale’s city attorney, said Monday.
He said it’s not terribly clear what is essential and what isn’t — he said many businesses could make a case for themselves as essential.
“The biggest question is what classifies as a convenience store,” he said, adding that this could mean a gas station or any place that happens to sell chips and soda.
Wendy Cunningham, Marion’s city attorney, agreed with Snyder that the document is a bit muddy in places. This is especially so when it comes to enforcement.
“Who is responsible for shutting these businesses down if they are not complying with the governor’s order,” Cunningham asked.
Stay-at-home orders like those issued by Gov. Pritzker and other governors present particular challenges for people who are homeless or under-housed. That includes people living in shelters, on the streets and doubled up in close quarters.
She said on Monday morning that questions came to her about why Family Video in Marion had remained open. She said she and others did not believe the business to be essential according to the executive order. Cunningham said local law enforcement were going to go talk with management, but beyond that, she wasn’t sure what would happen.
Attempts by The Southern to reach the business by phone were unsuccessful. It was not clear if the business had closed after The Southern's conversation with Cunningham.
Snyder said Carbondale has taken the educational approach.
“For the most part, I think most people are trying to comply,” he said, adding that the handful of businesses that were reported to still be open were doing so because they didn’t know the specifics of the governor’s order. He said in his talks with business managers, many were responsive. Snyder said had they not complied, he likely would have filed a report and forwarded it to the Jackson County state’s attorney for consideration of prosecution.
The best thing that can be done at the moment is the “see something, say something” method, officials told The Southern.
“If people are aware of businesses that are operating not in compliance with the executive order, they can feel free to call us,” Hagston said. The health department's phone number is 618-684-3143.
Carie Eldridge, public information officer for the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department in Marion, said in an email that “businesses and employees with questions can call the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-252-2923 or email CEO.support@illinois.gov.”
Given the amount of confusion and uncertainty, Snyder was emphatic about how thankful he was to the local businesses who were cooperative and understanding. He said Carbondale would continue to help them make sense of a confusing situation.
“We will be a bridge between the local businesses and the state government for guidance as much as possible,” he said.
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports