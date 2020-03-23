Southern Illinois officials unclear how to enforce parts of statewide 'stay-home' order

The order also says that it is enforceable by state and local law enforcement. But the clarity ends there.

“This is new territory and we want to enforce the executive order as much as we can, but it’s unclear to us what authorities we have exactly at this point,” Bart Hagston, administrator for the Jackson County Health Department, said Monday.

The confusion isn’t limited to Hagston’s office — there are a lot of questions about the language in the executive order.

“There’s more exceptions than there are rules,” Jamie Snyder, Carbondale’s city attorney, said Monday.

He said it’s not terribly clear what is essential and what isn’t — he said many businesses could make a case for themselves as essential.

“The biggest question is what classifies as a convenience store,” he said, adding that this could mean a gas station or any place that happens to sell chips and soda.

Wendy Cunningham, Marion’s city attorney, agreed with Snyder that the document is a bit muddy in places. This is especially so when it comes to enforcement.

“Who is responsible for shutting these businesses down if they are not complying with the governor’s order,” Cunningham asked.

