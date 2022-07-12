Southern Illinois parks receive state grants for improvements

Several Southern Illinois parks are set for upgrades through Open Space Land Acquisition and program grants administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced $30.3 million in awards to 87 local park projects Friday.

Among grants in our region:

$253,000 to Christopher for park renovation

$200,000 to Bluford for park acquisition

$390,500 to Du Quoin for renovations to the municipal swimming pool’s bathhouse and parking area.

$400,000 to Red Bud for revitalization of Ratz Park

$396,000 to Harrisburg Township Park District for development of an inclusive playground.

$400,000 to Anna for the establishment of Hadley’s Haven, an inclusive playground.

"Investments in our local parks are investments in our communities," Gov. Pritzker said. "Park projects don’t just create jobs and boost local economic development — they open the gateway for a healthier, happier Illinois. Every family in our state deserves nearby access to outdoor public spaces where they can gather with their friends and neighbors — and enjoy some sunshine, too."

The grant to the Harrisburg Township Park District will lead to enhancements to the community’s soccer complex, said Blake Emery, executive director of the park district.

“We’ve started developing the complex and so the grant itself is going to add an inclusive playground at the facility and then expand the walking paths and add access to the restrooms to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards,” he said. “We’re trying to make the soccer complex into a more year-round useful facility that will be inclusive.”

Emery said the grant is vital to the project.

“We couldn’t do this without the grant,” he said, adding that he hopes work will begin as soon as possible.

Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi posted on his Facebook page that the grant for his community will fund new bathrooms and changing areas as well as parking and other renovations at the municipal pool.

He said the timing is in line with the pool’s anniversary.

“This grant comes 43 years to the day that the city of Du Quoin celebrated its dedication,” he commented.