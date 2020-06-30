Southern Illinois peach crop is 'huge,' says Rendleman Orchards

ALTO PASS — There’s good news for Southern Illinois peach-lovers.
“The peach harvest is looking great. We have a huge crop,” Michelle Sirles, vice president of Rendleman Orchards Inc., said. We will have peaches now through Labor Day.”
Sirles and her husband, Wayne, are the sixth generation of Rendlemans to operate the 147-year-old family farm located in Union County.
The farm grows 14 different varieties of peaches with a staggered growing season. The result is a new peach variety ripens each week through early September. They also grow white-flesh peaches, donut peaches and three varieties of nectarines, along with produce and apples.
At rendlemanorchards.com, schedules show which varieties will be available which weeks.
As of the current growing season, Rendleman Orchards offers a sign-up for email alerts for specific varieties of their fruit through their website. Whether you’re looking for Cresthaven peaches, Sunglo nectarines or Fuji apples, the alerts will make sure you don’t miss your favorites.
Currently, a newer early peach called Desiree is available in the farm market, which opened last week for the season. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Sirles said the Desiree peaches have good flavor. She has eaten several and made peach salsa using them. Her favorite way to eat peaches is freshly sliced with a little stevia. Sirles also freezes sliced peaches in glass jars with a waxed paper seal.
“It’s so nice to pull out a jar and have fresh peaches,” she said.
Sirles believes Southern Illinois has the perfect soil and perfect weather for peaches, which creates amazing flavor in our local peach crop. That’s good news this year, because Michigan lost its peach crop to late season cold temperatures. Georgia lost part of its crop, so Sirles said their harvest is spotty.
She said many consumers are looking for local food products because of the pandemic and the resulting supply issues in grocery chains. Besides looking for fresh local food sources, consumers also want to support local farmers.
Rendleman Orchards started selling their latest “farm” T-shirts as the pandemic hit. It reads, “Farmers are my kind of people.” The shirts are available online and in the farm market. Sirles said they have shipped shirts to 49 states.
“After all the events were canceled and restaurants and schools closed, it changed, the distribution (of food) changed. People want to support farmers putting food in grocery stores. It’s reflected in their buying patterns,” Sirles said.
Proceeds from the shirt sales will support farmers who have been affected by the pandemic. She added that the outpouring of support is in recognition of the important roles farms play in providing food.
Sirles said customers are pleased with changes in the farm market. The checkout counter has moved and has three cash registers. They worked with a retail consultant who helped them pick several new product lines and improve the market.
They are also partnering with several other local farms and will offer their products in the Farm Market. Some of those products include local pork, goat milk soap, local vegetables and eggs. They will soon add Southern Illinois dairy products from a fourth-generation dairy farm.
The farm also offers several opportunities for the season. They have U-pick zinnias and sunflowers, as well as an area for children with goats and chickens.
