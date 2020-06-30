Southern Illinois peach crop is 'huge,' says Rendleman Orchards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALTO PASS — There’s good news for Southern Illinois peach-lovers.

“The peach harvest is looking great. We have a huge crop,” Michelle Sirles, vice president of Rendleman Orchards Inc., said. We will have peaches now through Labor Day.”

Sirles and her husband, Wayne, are the sixth generation of Rendlemans to operate the 147-year-old family farm located in Union County.

The farm grows 14 different varieties of peaches with a staggered growing season. The result is a new peach variety ripens each week through early September. They also grow white-flesh peaches, donut peaches and three varieties of nectarines, along with produce and apples.

At rendlemanorchards.com, schedules show which varieties will be available which weeks.

As of the current growing season, Rendleman Orchards offers a sign-up for email alerts for specific varieties of their fruit through their website. Whether you’re looking for Cresthaven peaches, Sunglo nectarines or Fuji apples, the alerts will make sure you don’t miss your favorites.

Currently, a newer early peach called Desiree is available in the farm market, which opened last week for the season. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.