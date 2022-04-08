Southern Illinois' popular River to River Relay gets new director

The annual River to River Relay has a new leader.

After more than a dozen years at the helm, Race Director Brad Dillard has handed the reigns of the popular relay race to Kyle Orso, who becomes just the third director since the event was established in 1987. The 2022 edition of the annual 80-mile, 2,000-runner race is set for Saturday, April 23.

Dillard has served in the paid, part-time roll since 2007.

Orso, 38, of Herrin, has been on the board of the relay’s parent organization for a number of years and is director of an annual “Tunnel Hill Ten Miler” race. Additionally, he has been Dillard’s “understudy” of sorts, working as assistant director for the relay.

In analyzing his time as race director, Dillard said during the off-season, he probably spent 12 to 15 hours weekly working with race matters.

“But once January turns, it’s easily in the 20-plus hours per week and then in the last few weeks leading up to the race it is weekends and every week night,” Dillard explained. “There’s time updating team rosters, updating start times and then the obvious logistics of trying to get hundreds and hundreds of portable toilets across 80 miles of race course and work with communities and law enforcement agencies as well as helping teams find rental vans and more.”

Then, on race weekend, pre-race meetings and team check-in the evening before the 6:15 a.m. Saturday start time, allows for just a couple hours of sleep.

Dillard was careful to point out the race director does not serve alone.

“I want to emphasize is we have an organizing committee so even though I am the race director, we have an assistant race director and a volunteer coordinator and other people on the organizing committee. It really is a team effort to make it happen,” he said.

He also had accolades for the more than 200 volunteers, without whom he said the race would not happen.

Orso said he wants to build on the camaraderie and history of the annual race.

“It’s a great event with a great tradition,” he said. “It is hard to explain to people who do not run, but the emotions and the connections people have with this relay are something that you don’t get anywhere else. I want to make sure this continues and that others are able to have the same experiences.”

Dillard, 53, who also works as a law enforcement officer in Williamson County since retiring from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 2020, said it was time for a change.

“I just wanted to have some more flexibility and obviously, in this role, there is very little flexibility once February, March and April roll around,” he said.

Dillard is confident in Orso’s ability to lead the race, given the new director’s responsibility with other large-scale events in the region. Plus, he said, he’s willing to help – just maybe not all day.

“Kyle’s a veteran race director and an engineer by trade, so he’s got a logistics background and is very organized. I can’t think of anybody that I’d rather take over,” he said.

Orso said he doesn’t foresee any major changes to the race in the coming years outside of technological advances in registration and record keeping. He said Dillard has been a great steward of the race.

Dillard reflected on the impact of the relay over the years and his part of it.

“One of the things I am most proud of is that the relay allows us to show off Southern Illinois,” he said. “I’ve met some incredible people through this race that I’ll be lifelong friends with. This has been a wonderful run.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0