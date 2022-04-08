Southern Illinois' popular River to River Relay gets new director

After more than a dozen years at the helm, Race Director Brad Dillard has handed the reigns of the popular relay race to Kyle Orso, who becomes just the third director since the event was established in 1987. The 2022 edition of the annual 80-mile, 2,000-runner race is set for Saturday, April 23.
Dillard has served in the paid, part-time roll since 2007.
Orso, 38, of Herrin, has been on the board of the relay’s parent organization for a number of years and is director of an annual “Tunnel Hill Ten Miler” race. Additionally, he has been Dillard’s “understudy” of sorts, working as assistant director for the relay.
In analyzing his time as race director, Dillard said during the off-season, he probably spent 12 to 15 hours weekly working with race matters.
“But once January turns, it’s easily in the 20-plus hours per week and then in the last few weeks leading up to the race it is weekends and every week night,” Dillard explained. “There’s time updating team rosters, updating start times and then the obvious logistics of trying to get hundreds and hundreds of portable toilets across 80 miles of race course and work with communities and law enforcement agencies as well as helping teams find rental vans and more.”
Then, on race weekend, pre-race meetings and team check-in the evening before the 6:15 a.m. Saturday start time, allows for just a couple hours of sleep.
Dillard was careful to point out the race director does not serve alone.
“I want to emphasize is we have an organizing committee so even though I am the race director, we have an assistant race director and a volunteer coordinator and other people on the organizing committee. It really is a team effort to make it happen,” he said.
He also had accolades for the more than 200 volunteers, without whom he said the race would not happen.
Orso said he wants to build on the camaraderie and history of the annual race.
“It’s a great event with a great tradition,” he said. “It is hard to explain to people who do not run, but the emotions and the connections people have with this relay are something that you don’t get anywhere else. I want to make sure this continues and that others are able to have the same experiences.”
Dillard, 53, who also works as a law enforcement officer in Williamson County since retiring from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 2020, said it was time for a change.
“I just wanted to have some more flexibility and obviously, in this role, there is very little flexibility once February, March and April roll around,” he said.
Dillard is confident in Orso’s ability to lead the race, given the new director’s responsibility with other large-scale events in the region. Plus, he said, he’s willing to help – just maybe not all day.
“Kyle’s a veteran race director and an engineer by trade, so he’s got a logistics background and is very organized. I can’t think of anybody that I’d rather take over,” he said.
Orso said he doesn’t foresee any major changes to the race in the coming years outside of technological advances in registration and record keeping. He said Dillard has been a great steward of the race.
Dillard reflected on the impact of the relay over the years and his part of it.
“One of the things I am most proud of is that the relay allows us to show off Southern Illinois,” he said. “I’ve met some incredible people through this race that I’ll be lifelong friends with. This has been a wonderful run.”
Jenn Eason of the team "What Were We Thinking" is cheered on by her teammates as she runs up a hill during the River to River Relay Saturday, April 16, 2016.
The Baptist Buns on the Run team from Harrisburg poses for a picture on the levee with the Ohio River in the background in Golconda after they unofficially placed second in the women's division in the River to River Relay Saturday, April 16, 2016. The team is comprised of Rebecca Sheldon, Sheyann Bowles, Heather Reynolds, Maura Williams, Teresa Hobbs, Abbey Reeves and Rachyl Rister.
Jackson Eddington, 14 of Eddyville, hands off to Allen Clay at an exchange along State Highway 147 near Simpson during the River to River Relay Saturday, April 16, 2016.They are members of team Cobra Kai and it is the second year participating in the relay for Eddington who finished in second place in the state junior high cross country race last season.
250 teams participated in the annual River to River Relay that starts at McGee Hill in LaRue Pine Hills on a bluff overlooking the Mississippi River Valley. The course follows country roads (mostly paved but some stretches of gravel) through the Shawnee National Forest to its finish at the Ohio River in Golconda.
Team "Lactic Acid Junkies" of Gurnee pose for a picture with the Ohio River in the background in Golconda after they completed the River to River Relay Saturday, April 16, 2016.
Posing for a photo during the River to River Relay Saturday, April 16, 2016 are (from left) Troy Birch, Angella Birch, Nathan Koester, Glenn Koester, Jordan Koester, and Bernie Jorns.
The logo for the" Bottoms Up Bar & Grill Chicken Runners", one of many teams competing in the River to River Relay race Saturday.
Krist Thodoropoulos of Golconda plays the accordion to motivate his "What Were We Thinking" teammates during the River to River Relay Saturday, April 16, 2016.
Runners look at the unofficial results at the finish of the River to River Relay last year.
A relay team comes down the final stretch to the finish of the River to River Relay Saturday, April 16, 2016.
Matt Carnahi stands in front of the First Presbyterian church in Golconda as he waits for his teammates participating in the River to River Relay.
After completing the River to River Relay Saturday, April 16, 2016 a member of the "Bottoms Up Bar & Grill Chicken Runners" teams relaxes on the back of the team van in Golconda.
Runners cross a bridge along the route of the River to River Relay in Pope County Saturday, April 16, 2016.
The bell at the First Presbyterian Church in Golconda is rang for every team that passes.
A team runs together down the final stretch of the River to River Relay as they finish in Golconda Saturday.
A bluegrass band provided entertainment in Golconda at the finish line of the River to River Relay Saturday, April 16, 2016.
An elevation profile and route map for the River to River Relay is displayed on a team van Saturday, April 16, 2016.
With flags flying the team "Pirates of the Rivers" from Indianapolis, Indiana finish the River to River Relay Saturday, April 16, 2016.
Mark Maddox encourages his wife Trish Maddox as she runs up a hill during the River to River Relay on Saturday.
A team from Herrin named Between a Walk and a Hard Pace, cross the finish line of the River to River Relay in Golconda on Saturday.
Former River to River Relay Race Director Brad Dillard, left, hands over a race baton to Kyle Orso, right, who is taking over as head of the annual 80-mile, 2,000 runner race. Orson's first race as director is set for April 23.