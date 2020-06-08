Southern Illinois Power Co-op plans to shutter its largest coal-fired unit this fall

Those distribution cooperatives have a combined 80,000 metered customers across 29 counties — which are considered member-owners — throughout rural Southern Illinois.

“It was — and is — a difficult decision,” Gulley said. “But my responsibility is to ensure the long-term viability of SIPC to benefit our member-owners, which ultimately benefit those 80,000 members. And the savings of $125 million over the next 10 years is significant and important to those 80,000 members.”

The tentatively approved plan is awaiting final regulatory approvals, expected by late July. A formal board decision is to follow.

Though Unit 4 is likely to close, SIPC’s Marion Power Generating Station will remain open and continue to operate one smaller coal-fired unit and two natural gas units, the latter of which run only sporadically, dictated by demand. The original coal-fired generator was built in the 1960s and has a capacity of about 100 megawatts, compared to the larger one slated to be decommissioned, which has a capacity of about 180 megawatts.

SIPC also owns Lake of Egypt, which it developed in the 1960s for cooling water to support its plant operation. Closing Unit 4 will not have any impact on the lake, Gulley said.