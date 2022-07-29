Southern Illinois property owners petition for change in city codes

More than 100 people have signed an online petition asking the City of Carbondale to loosen restrictions on short-term rental properties – the kinds listed on travel rental websites such as VRBO and Airbnb.

Currently, Carbondale allows property owners to post their property as a vacation rental as long as it is “owner-occupied,” meaning those listing the unit live in the home or on the property. Those who are behind the petition including Justin Zurlinden want to see that restriction removed.

“Right now, to list a property on Airbnb or VRBO, you have to live on-site where you are having guests,” said Zurlinden, who owns several Carbondale properties he feels would make good vacation rentals. “Technically, my house qualifies because it has an attached apartment. That apartment could be a rental, but any other property I own where I do not live does not qualify.”

The city code also requires the property to be licensed with the city as a rental property, subject to regular inspections.

Zurlinden said he understands the city code was originally written so that property owners would be sure to maintain their rentals and to allow for supervision of guests, but he says a loophole allows the on-site property owners to rent their home when they are away – even on vacation themselves. He would allow owners of other properties to have the same latitude – by eliminating the “owner-occupied” provision.

He said a change in the code would allow for some of the community’s vacant homes or rental stock to be renovated and become a source of income.

“A lot of the rentals in Carbondale need money put into them,” he said. “They need work, they need updates and they need some love. They need somebody who cares and if we can incentivize people by saying, ‘Update this house and use it as an AirBnb,’ I believe these properties would be more well-kept than traditional rentals.”

He said concerns about unruly tenants and poorly maintained properties are without merit, explaining the rental websites will cancel an owner’s membership if they allow parties or large gatherings at a property and, thanks to guest reviews, dirty or rundown units will quickly go out of business.

D. Gorton serves as an ambassador for Airbnb. His “Carbondale Pool House” is a popular short-term rental (he resides in the main home on the property). He said he sees the need for the changes Zurlinden is suggesting.

“For a long time, we felt like it was the wrong thing to do,” Gorton admitted. “However, I’ve changed my mind. We have entirely too much open housing in our community. This is something Carbondale needs.”

Gorton said his rental is booked through much of the fall and he would welcome more competition.

“Seems like if people can take these vacant homes and turn them into businesses that are well run, I think that’s a good idea and exactly what should happen.”

Gorton’s vision has happened in other area communities. Jason Powell manages more than a dozen short-term rentals in Marion and Williamson County. He said Airbnbs there need to be registered with the city and undergo regular inspections, providing a safeguard.

“If you have any issues such as if the police have been called to the property, then they can pull your short-term rental license,” Powell said.

Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said he would be amenable to the city council considering a change in the vacation rental unit code.

“At the staff level, we’re open to suggestions because we realize that the Airbnb market is a big one and we realize that we have a lot of tourism opportunities in the region that we could capitalize on. We also have a lot of older housing where perhaps property owners may have a vision to improve them and make them Airbnb’s,” he said. “At the same time, we have concerns about how they are managed and what the impact might be on the other homeowners in the district. If we can find a balance to make all of that work, I think we may support it.”

Powell said one of his Williamson County properties has been viewed online more than 45,000 times.

“There’s a real demand there for short-term rentals. You can’t overlook that,” he said. “A lot of people who are traveling aren’t using hotels anymore; they are wanting to bring their whole family and their pet to spread out in a house.”

There is a need for more vacation rentals in Carbondale, Powell noted. He said many of his vacation renters stay in Williamson County because they are unable to find a house in Carbondale.

“These folks are eating in our restaurants in Marion because they are staying here. They’re stopping at the gas station and filling up here because this is where they are staying,” he said. “I think Carbondale is missing out on some tremendous opportunities.”