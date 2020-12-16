Southern Illinois' Rainbow Cafe hosts virtual 'Queermas' celebration

CARBONDALE — The holidays can be lonely on the best of years, but with the pandemic, this year threatened to be even worse, which is why organizers said hosting this year’s "Queermas" was even more important.

Traditionally held in person, this year’s Queermas, a holiday party for those in the LGBTQ community, will be hosted online on Saturday, much the way this year’s SI Pride was held. According to a news release from organizers — the event is co-sponsored by the Rainbow Cafe, Transitions and SI Pride — the event will be hosted on the app Discord through the Rainbow Cafe’s server there. There will be entertainment in the form of drag performers and live music from local musicians. Organizers ask that those interested in attending respond to the event’s page on Eventbrite. After registering, participants will receive a link to the Discord server. Users can search for the event on the Eventbrite website. The event lasts from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.