Southern Illinois' Rainbow Cafe hosts virtual 'Queermas' celebration

CARBONDALE — The holidays can be lonely on the best of years, but with the pandemic, this year threatened to be even worse, which is why organizers said hosting this year’s "Queermas" was even more important.
Traditionally held in person, this year’s Queermas, a holiday party for those in the LGBTQ community, will be hosted online on Saturday, much the way this year’s SI Pride was held. According to a news release from organizers — the event is co-sponsored by the Rainbow Cafe, Transitions and SI Pride — the event will be hosted on the app Discord through the Rainbow Cafe’s server there. There will be entertainment in the form of drag performers and live music from local musicians. Organizers ask that those interested in attending respond to the event’s page on Eventbrite. After registering, participants will receive a link to the Discord server. Users can search for the event on the Eventbrite website. The event lasts from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
As well as online entertainment, this year, instead of hosting a potluck like last year, 25 free meals from Cristaudo's will be handed out on a first-come-first-serve basis right before the festivities begin, as well as Queermas holiday cards, according to a news release about the event. Those interested in a meal should use the form at forms.gle/DnBoQvD1N83mY514A. Meals will be handed out between noon and 2 p.m. Saturday.
Rainbow Cafe Board Chair Tara Bell said in a written message to The Southern that this year’s event was important to host, no matter the challenges posed by COVID-19 and gathering restrictions.
“For the LGBTQ community, and the trans community specifically, the holidays can be a very lonely, isolating time,” she said. “This year, with depression rates, suicide rates, and even more isolation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this event is even more crucial, to connect our community virtually so (people) aren't alone for the holiday celebrations.”
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.