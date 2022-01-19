Southern Illinois real estate market is booming

Teri Novak is planning a five-hour trek to Southern Illinois tomorrow.

She's made the drive from her suburban Chicago community of Lemont many times in the past few weeks since deciding to try to buy a home in Williamson County. She has an appointment Friday to look at a house that went on the market just this past Monday.

She hopes it'll still be for sale when she gets there.

Like many potential home buyers, Novak is facing a real estate market with limited inventory, a large number of people looking to buy and serious competition in finding a home.

“We just keep coming down,” Novak, a retired nurse, said. “Before Thanksgiving, we were down four weeks in a row just because a house would come up and we’d go to try to see it. Sometimes, even before we got down there the next day, the house would have a contract on it. This time, I have other things going on this week; I can’t get there before Friday, so the house will probably be gone before we get there.”

It has happened before and appears typical of the real estate market both in Southern Illinois and across the country.

Novak told a story of being the first prospect to look at a home with a 9:30 a.m. appointment the day after it was listed. Hustling back to the real estate agent’s office, she submitted an offer by noon. Hers was the third offer received that morning.

“It’s very frustrating,” Novak sighed.

'Flying off the market'

Mary Ellen Taylor, an operations manager and sales broker with House 2 Home Realty in Marion, said the current Southern Illinois real estate market reminds her of St. Louis 15 years ago when homes would sell fast.

“Even with that, I don’t remember as many houses selling this quickly,” she said. “It seems like we’re getting multiple contracts within a day. We’re seeing houses just flying off the market. Sometimes it is four and five offers within 24 hours and a lot of them are going over asking price.”

Bob Davenport, of RE/MAX Realty Central in Carbondale, shakes his head at the current real estate market.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. This is the most active housing market I’ve seen in 20 years,” he said. “Homes are selling within days and a lot of them have multiple offers.”

Taylor said she thinks the strong market is driven by a number of factors including low-interest rates, limited inventory and the high cost of new construction. Agents said the “boom” is apparent in almost all areas of Southern Illinois and across all price levels.

“Nice houses have been flying for the last couple of years,” explained Justin Zurlinden, broker at Keller Williams Realty Pinnacle. “Right now, the demand for homes is much higher than the supply. While it is not as crazy here as Denver or Nashville or some other places, we’re seeing nice houses get two or three offers rather quickly.”

At All In One Real Estate Company in Marion, Broker Tammy Kissing listed a $300,000 home Thursday.

By Friday, it was already under contract.

“It is a great time to sell,” she said. “Definitely a seller’s market.”

Zurlinden agreed.

“It’s absolutely a seller’s market. If you have a good home, you are likely to get multiple offers on it,” he said.

He said he recently sold a home in Williamson County that had a dozen showings in the first 36 hours after listing it. It sold in about a week — $40,000 over asking price.

Buyers must move quickly

Real estate brokers said potential buyers such as Novak have to move quickly when looking at properties.

“We don’t have the luxury right now of ‘I’m going to think about a house for a week or a month.’ If you love a house, you probably have to get an offer in on it pretty quick and you have to consider being at asking price or close,” Taylor said.

Taylor has worked with clients who have lost out on as many as five homes before being successful with an offer. The experience teaches potential buyers how the market is working right now.

“Sometimes it takes losing out on a couple of homes before they realize that it is not just their broker hurrying them. Instead, it is their broker giving them good advice,” she said.

All of the agents who spoke with The Southern said prospective buyers must be pre-approved for home financing if they want to make an offer – and they must be ready to make offers as soon as they see a home.

Gone are the days of viewing a home multiple times before deciding to make an offer. There is simply just too much competition right now, Davenport said.

“They’ve got to move quickly because a lot of people are probably looking at the same house and there’s going to be multiple offers on it and otherwise, they will miss out,” he added.

Educating sellers

Taylor cautioned those who are considering selling a home to be careful in setting an asking price.

“We are having to educate sellers when we list a home. Yes, the market is really good and yes, people are getting more for their homes and they are selling more quickly and sometimes with multiple offers, but they really have to consider things like condition and location so they don’t overprice their home,” she explained.

Buyers are smarter than ever before, explained John Nimmo, designated managing broker at RE/MAX Realty Central.

“Buyers are looking online and they can see value. If they look at 20 homes, all of them similarly priced, and one or two are significantly more, it makes them ask why,” he said.

Davenport said people looking to buy must be patient because it may take a while to be successful in finding a home, like Novak has been.

“We just have more buyers than we do sellers right now,” he said.

Even when they are successful with an offer, Kissing cautioned against would-be buyers expecting their new homes to quickly appreciate in value.

“It makes me a little bit worried about some people buying at what might be exaggerated prices,” she said.

