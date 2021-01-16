Southern Illinois' Region 5 now in Tier 1, meaning indoor dining can resume

According to a guide posted to IDPH’s website, indoor service may resume at establishments that offer food, and capacity is limited to 25 people or 25% per room. Bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m. and may not open until 6 a.m. Indoor service reservations are limited to two hours and a maximum of four people per party, and the IDPH recommends dining only with people from your own household. Patrons must be seated at tables; no ordering, seating or congregating at bars is allowed; tables should be 6 feet apart; no standing or congregating indoors while waiting for tables is allowed; no dancing or standing indoors is allowed; reservations are required for each party; and there is to be no seating of multiple parties at the same table. The restrictions apply to private clubs and country clubs.