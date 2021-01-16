Southern Illinois' Region 5 now in Tier 1, meaning indoor dining can resume

CARBONDALE — Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday that Southern Illinois’ Region 5 is now in Tier 1 mitigations, meaning limited indoor dining can resume.
The Tier 1 mitigation measures are effective immediately, according to a post on IDPH's official Facebook page.
According to a guide posted to IDPH’s website, indoor service may resume at establishments that offer food, and capacity is limited to 25 people or 25% per room. Bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m. and may not open until 6 a.m. Indoor service reservations are limited to two hours and a maximum of four people per party, and the IDPH recommends dining only with people from your own household. Patrons must be seated at tables; no ordering, seating or congregating at bars is allowed; tables should be 6 feet apart; no standing or congregating indoors while waiting for tables is allowed; no dancing or standing indoors is allowed; reservations are required for each party; and there is to be no seating of multiple parties at the same table. The restrictions apply to private clubs and country clubs.
Tier 1 mitigations under Phase 4 of the state’s Restore Illinois plan go into effect when a region has a rolling seven-day positive test rate below 8% for three consecutive days; when available intensive care unit beds and medical/surgical bed capacity is above 20% for three consecutive days on a three-day rolling average; and there is no sustained increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals on a seven-day rolling average for seven out of 10 days.
Under Tier 1, meetings, social events and gatherings may be held with a maximum of 25 people or 25% of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors, but that does not change the maximum capacity allowed under Phase 4 for offices, personal care and retails businesses. Party busses are still banned.
Sports should follow mitigation measures laid out in the All Sport Guidelines; face coverings must be worn at all times in fitness centers and gyms; and recreation, fitness centers and outdoors activities should follow the previously released Phase 4 guidance.
IDPH announced on Friday that Region 5 returned to Tier 2 mitigations after being under Tier 3 mitigations since November. Indoor dining hadn't been allowed in Southern Illinois since Oct. 20, when Southern Illinois' Region 5 was placed under Tier 2 mitigations.
Region 5 includes Marion, Jefferson, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Perry, Jackson, Franklin, Williamson, Saline, Hamilton, White, Gallatin, Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Massac and Pulaski counties. Randolph County is in the state's Region 4, which encompasses the Metro East St. Louis area. Region 4 remains under Tier 3 mitigation measures.