Southern Illinois region under tornado watch

All of Southern Illinois should brace for significant severe weather Friday night through the early Saturday hours as the National Weather Service is predicting unusual winter weather resulting in “a few strong tornadoes, damaging gusts and large hail.”

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has upgraded Southern Illinois and parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky to a level 4 out of 5 moderate risk for severe weather.

Moderate severe weather risks such as this is highly unusually for the area, Michael York, a NWS meteorologist, said.

“They’re not very common. A couple or three times a year in a typical year we have a moderate risk,” York said. “This year I don’t know if we’ve had any. A moderate risk implies a fairly widespread severe weather event. Usually it includes the possibility of a few strong tornados and of course large hail and damaging straight-line winds.”

Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are likely caused by a cold front moving across the region along with lots of moisture and wind shear in the atmosphere.

The timing of the system covering Southern Illinois will be from around 7 p.m. through 3 a.m.

The thunderstorms are expected to develop by late today into the early evening across Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and possibly West Kentucky.

They will continue through the overnight hours crossing into Indiana and western Kentucky, NWS said.

Outside of the thunderstorms, strong wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening into early Saturday morning.

A couple long-track tornadoes are highly possible as well.

“Nighttime tornadoes are one of the biggest problems because they happen when people are normally asleep,” York said. “We recommend having a means of being woken up at night by a weather radio. Then you can take some protective actions.”

The greatest tornado threat is close to the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers, near Cairo, according to NWS.

It is advised that you have multiple means of receiving weather updates throughout the storm and that you have a safety plan in place.

