CAIRO — The Southern Illinois Regional Poverty Commission met on Friday afternoon in Cairo and virtually on Zoom to talk about work in the state of Illinois to end poverty.

The group is part of the Illinois Commission on Poverty Elimination and Economic Safety, which was created by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to eliminate poverty in Illinois.

The commission was launched in December 2020 and gathered input from Southern Illinois in October 2021 about what should be done about poverty. It was one of eight listening events in the state.

Sen. Dale Fowler said the Southern Illinois Regional Poverty Commission covers Alexander, Jackson, Perry, Pulaski and Union counties. He told the group that this was a chance to provide feedback on their strategic plan and whether or not it hits the mark.

“We have a long way to go, but this is a step forward,” Fowler said.

Illinois has 1.42 million people living in poverty. Of those, 630,000 of them live in "extreme poverty," meaning that a family of four would have an annual income of less than $13,000.

The commission has three main goals: To reduce extreme poverty by 2026; to eliminate childhood poverty by 2031; and to eliminate all poverty by 2036.

Justin Roberts, outreach pastor at Little Chapel Church in Harrisburg, spoke about his work with homelessness.

He told about a gentleman in Harrisburg who was homeless for 12 years. He broke into a bank seeking shelter and fell asleep on the couch in the lobby. When employees came to work the next day, they found him.

The man was moved into a tiny house that Little Chapel Church has. He stayed for a month, then was transitioned into housing. They also helped him find a job in that month.

“Sometimes we are all just a paycheck away from being homeless,” Roberts said.

Kari Branham of Illinois Department of Human Services talked about the issues brought up in the Southern Illinois listening event. During the event, 30% of residents said employment was an issue, 20% talked about benefits and the difficulty applying for them, and 10% said transportation was an issue.

They also listed other issues that increase poverty in Southern Illinois.

“You all noticed some truly serious concerns,” Branham said.

Dana Kelly, chief policy officer for IDHS, talked about strategies that are important to Southern Illinois.

Before she started talking about strategies in place, she said additional investments are planned for the 2024 fiscal year, which begins in July.

Some of the strategies in place include HOME, which will secure supportive housing and affordable housing. A new emergency phone line, 988, has been implemented for crisis response for mental health emergencies.

LIHEAP, a program that pays heating and air conditioning costs, needs to be more clear and applications need to be easier to complete.

Earned income is being expanded for 2023 taxes (payable in 2024).

Illinois broadband is being expanded, especially in rural areas.

Wage increases will be made for those who care for the elderly.

Increase pay to substance abuse and mental health providers.

Food security programs include buying food from Illinois farmers to give out at food pantries.

“We need to hear from you,” Branham said.

When they asked about new emerging issues or barriers, they got several responses.

Mary O’Hara talked about the need for guaranteed income programs.

Another person spoke about the need for licensed clinical professional counselors to be approved for payment from Medicaid.

Al Lorens, another commission member, said mental health issues are concerning.

“We want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to raise a family in Southern Illinois,” Fowler said.

Branham said she welcomes input from residents. Her email address is kari.branham2@illinois.gov.