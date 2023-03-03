CARTERVILLE — Since the typical cost to remodel or upgrade your kitchen or bath may be more than what some people spend on their car, it pays to go to a business which knows its business.

Big-box stores have their place, like The Home Depot or Lowes, and no doubt people like walking up and down their wide aisles, and standing in utter awe and amazement at their vast selections of everything from mailboxes to mowers. But when it comes to a bath or kitchen remodel, what is wanted is not bigness and variety but knowledgeable help that only a specialty store like the Bath and Kitchen Idea Center in Carterville can provide.

“We kind of simplify a little bit what we do which I think helps a lot of people," says Cathy Creed, showroom manager of the Winsupply company store in Carterville which specializes in residential and commercial plumbing. Cathy has been in the industry as a consultant and unofficial designer for decades. That kind of consultation clout you just can't find at a big-box store. "The fact of the matter is, we sell a better quality. We can focus on design and budget, and we can give you one-on-one service.”

Once upon a time, Cathy worked at a big-box store with young co-workers who simply did not have the necessary experience and industry knowledge of construction, design, and sales, and who may have left customers frustrated.

“I think box stores misrepresent themselves. They say, ‘This is for the do it DIYer,’ but when you walk in there, you really do expect a full service. You can't find the product, you need help. You don't know what you're looking for, you need help. You don't even know what products you need, you need help,” Cathy said.

When you walk through the door of the Bath and Kitchen Idea Center, you are not necessarily greeted right away. That's because Cathy is busy informing other customers eager to learn all about how their bath or kitchen can be upgraded. You don't mind, because the showroom is full of kitchen and bath ideas to get you thinking about your remodeling dreams.

As you wait your turn, you walk in and out of the store's displays of neoclassical and futuristic faucets and spacious soaking tubs, and showers of an alien but pleasant quality, not tile but Onyx, a marble-like synthetic materiel, not hard and cold but warm and almost soft to the touch.

“Onyx is a shower system, basically customizable to any size up to about 10' x 10' x 10' So it could be a shower; it could be a walk-in shower; it could be a whole room which is called a wet room where you put your shower and your tub maybe in the same room together,” Cathy says, as she displays a little book of dozens of Onyx tile samples, from salt-and-pepper patterns to gold flakes. The Onyx panels, no matter their pattern or color, are the same price, but with the assortment of different trims, and countertops, with Cathy’s consultation, one could have anything from a low-budget Honda Civic kitchen or bath to a high-end Corvette.

Though tile and Onyx are comparable in price and aesthetic appeal, Onyx may have the advantage in functionality and maintenance. “What you get with Onyx is full panels, so there's no grout. There's no maintenance. Your product comes with all the adhesive, all anti-microbial. The whole unit comes with a lifetime warranty," Cathy said, which has its use-of-install appeal both for the professional contractor and the DIYer.

If Onyx isn't your thing, that's fine. Unlike some of the big-box stores, Winsupply of Carterville isn't trying to push out all the local construction specialist retailers. Though the company is itself very big, its local stores like the Bath and Kitchen Idea Center sees itself as cooperative instead of competitive, building up the community commerce.

“I'm happy to say we don't sell tile and we don't sell flooring which allows me to actually share projects too, so there's a lot of what we would call friendly partnerships where we can send somebody. If you want tile, that's great. We have the plumbing products for you,” Cathy said, who works at a store which has chosen not to bring in tile and flooring so that neighboring businesses may also thrive.

"It's a good way to team up with the local community, too, and strengthen all the local businesses."