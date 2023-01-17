Southern Illinois residents weigh-in on the declining Illinois population

The population of Illinois continues to decline and one informal study – as well as anecdotal reporting from professionals in the moving industry – indicates the exodus from the state is among the worst in the nation.

The U-Haul Growth Index – an analysis of net gains and losses on a state-by-state basis through do-it-yourself one-way truck rental through company – ranked Illinois as the No. 49 growth state in America.

The penultimate spot on in the rankings means more individuals and families are moving themselves out of Illinois than any other state in the union with the exception of California. The two states have held the bottom two rankings in each of the last three years.

Area movers say the “more leaving and arriving” trend is not just the case with do-it-yourselfers, they continue to see similar moves out of Illinois.

“We do have more going out than coming in,” said Cassidy Marinho, relocation specialist with Mayberry Moving and Storage in Carbondale.

Marinho explained that the comparison within local movers may not be completely accurate because most people who hire a moving company select one in the town they are moving from, not from the area to which they are relocating. However, she said, national trends are telling.

“Our national carrier line that we are apart of keeps track of these national numbers – who is migrating and to where within the country and in Canada, and every year since 2015, Illinois has been in the top five of states people have been leaving,” she said.

She said that one of the main reasons people say they are moving out of state is the tax rates.

“A lot of people have said if they just cross a river in any direction, they can have much lower taxes,” she said, adding that other reasons include new jobs or a job transfer and a relocation of their office outside of Illinois.

Kevin Davie, president of Davie Transfer in Johnston City said not counting moves within the region, about 60% of his clients have been leaving Illinois. He blamed state policies and a declining Illinois economy for the exodus.

Muscle Relocation Moving and Storage owner Leo Miller said his Marion-based company has moved a larger number people out of Southern Illinois than it has into the region. He said many of his clients have reached retirement age and are moving to states with lower costs of living and lower property tax rates.

He said overall, he’s seen a recent decline in the number of people hiring professional movers. He blames inflation.

“We do a lot of corporate moves as opposed to those who pay to move on their own,” he explained. “The ones that pay on their own are using rental trucks and doing it themselves.”

The U-Haul report indicated Texas has been the top destination for rental trucks for each of the past five years. Other growth states include Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The U-Haul Growth Index’s take on Illinois compares with U.S. Census Bureau estimates which have shown the state’s population on the decline for nine straight years.

Marinho called the trend “discouraging.”

“We’re still happy to move people and of course, we have people coming in, but overall, we don’t want to be at the bottom of the list,” she said.

Efforts such as SI Now are working to stem the outflow of residents and, perhaps, even turn the tide.

“Doing so is vital to building a strong economy and workforce to move Illinois, and, in particular, Southern Illinois, to the top rather than the bottom of these types of rankings,” said Deb Barnett, executive director of SI Now, who said she often hears from people who are choosing to move to the region. “We must never forget what our region has to offer, and we must focus on why residents and businesses choose to stay, while being aware of and making progress in areas to improve.”

