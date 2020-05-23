Southern Illinois restaurants and bars unsure how to navigate limited outdoor reopening

Mitchell and City Manager Gary Williams said Carbondale already has an outdoor cafe permit that has been on the books for about four years. Both said easing restrictions on that could be a way to help businesses. But, both said without further details from the Illinois Department of Public Health, they couldn’t nail down any specific plans. Williams said he believed there to be a mechanism for the city to act without City Council action — the next scheduled council meeting is June 9.

According to a statement released Saturday by the City of Carbondale, Mayor Mike Henry is expected to issue an executive order to help accommodate bars and restaurants in the days leading up to May 29.

"We had hoped that this announcement would be made, so earlier this month I directed city staff to find ways to help our bars and restaurants expand their outdoor seating areas so they can serve more customers," Henry said in the statement. "We're finalizing details on several items that I hope to implement next week through an executive order."

Sally Carter, the longtime owner of Hangar 9 in Carbondale, also had a lot of questions.

“Do I want to be around it? And if I don't, how can I ask someone else to,” she said. Posing another question, she said, “How are you going to sit around in masks and drink?”