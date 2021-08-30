Just In
Southern Illinois school placed on lockdown following Snapchat 'threat' discovery
- Southern Staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anna-Jonesboro High School earmarks nearly $900K of COVID-19 relief grant on football field astroturf
- Updated
ANNA — In a small town where sports are sacred, Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wants to use nearly half of its $1.9 million in federal C…
- Updated
Then there’s another, more grim reality that health care workers like Darren Ackerman, a registered nurse and day shift supervisor in the intensive care unit at SIH Memorial in Carbondale, have been living in for the last year and a half.
- Updated
Police have confirmed multiple shooters were involved in Sunday's incident in which a SIU student was killed — and three others were wounded — during a house party on Cherry Street.
- Updated
Inclusion on the probation list eventually could lead to a district “nonrecognition” by the ISBE, stopping state funding and the school’s ability to participate in state-sanctioned athletics and other competitions.
- Updated
Included in Thursday’s announcement of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for educators and health care workers was a surprise for some of Southern Il…
- Updated
Days after the death of Keeshanna Jackson, the community is demanding answers, justice and an end to violence.
A 1-month-old infant and two adults have been taken to the hospital with injuries following a crash early Monday on Interstate 57 in Franklin County.
- Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
- Updated
ICU bed availability stood at only 3% for Region 5 in Southern Illinois, Pritzker said, as patients — who are overwhelmingly unvaccinated — continued to fill up hospitals and stretch resources.
- Updated
“We just got here a week ago and this done happened to my cousin. Since diapers, we been in this since diapers, graduated eighth grade together, graduated high school together, we were trying to graduate college together but y'all took her from me,” Keeshanna Jackson's cousin, Javiana Boyd, said.