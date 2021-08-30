 Skip to main content
Southern Illinois school placed on lockdown following Snapchat 'threat' discovery
Southern Illinois school placed on lockdown following Snapchat 'threat' discovery

A Southern Illinois school district was placed on lockdown this morning after a "random Snapchat" indicated a threat to the school, according to the school district. 
 
In a letter to parents posted early afternoon to the district's Facebook page, the Harrisburg Unit 3 Schools said the school was notified at about 10:45 a.m. of a random Snapchat post indicating a threat to a school.
 
"There was no particular school, student, or staff member identified," the statement read.
 
"ALL Harrisburg Unit #3 schools were put on lockdown and law enforcement was notified, and are currently assisting in the investigation. Again, there is no credible threat to any Harrisburg school. At this time, there is no need to remove your child from school and all students are safe," the post continued. 
 
According Harrisburg police, officers were on scene working with school security staff today.
 
 
The investigation is ongoing and everyone is safe, and police do not believe this was a credible threat, authorities said. 
