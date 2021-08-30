Southern Illinois school placed on lockdown following Snapchat 'threat' discovery

Saline County
School placed on lockdown after Snapchat threat
A Southern Illinois school district was placed on lockdown this morning after a “random Snapchat” indicated a threat to the school, according to the school district.
In a letter to parents posted early afternoon to the district’s Facebook page, the Harrisburg Unit 3 Schools said the school was notified at about 10:45 a.m. of a random Snapchat post indicating a threat to a school.
“There was no particular school, student, or staff member identified,” the statement read.
“ALL Harrisburg Unit #3 schools were put on lockdown and law enforcement was notified, and are currently assisting in the investigation. Again, there is no credible threat to any Harrisburg school. At this time, there is no need to remove your child from school and all students are safe,” the post continued.
According Harrisburg police, officers were on scene working with school security staff today. The investigation is ongoing and everyone is safe, and police do not believe this was a credible threat, authorities said.
franklin County
Infant, two adults injured in Interstate 57 crash
A 1-month-old infant and two adults have been taken to the hospital with injuries following a crash early Monday on Interstate 57 in Franklin County.
Thomas S. Allen, 70, of Jackson, Missouri, was driving a 2019 Blue Western Star 4 axle tanker truck northbound on I-57 in the left lane near mile post 66, according to a preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police District 13.
In the right lane, a 2005 Green Chrysler Pacifica, was traveling at the same location. Nikolas L. Walker, 26, and Alyssa M. Walker, 21, of Buncombe, were in the Pacifica, along with a 1-month-old baby.
Allen attempted a lane change, striking the Pacifica, police said. The Pacifica spun out of control, struck a concrete bridge railing, went over the side of the bridge railing and landed on its top in a creek, police said.
Nikolas and Alyssa Walker and the infant were taken to the hospital for injuries.
Allen reported no injuries. He has been issued a citation for improper lane usage, police said.
The crash happened at 6:33 a.m. Monday. One northbound lane was shutdown for about two and a half hours for the crash investigation.
Randolph County
Teen killed in train collision
PRAIRIE DU ROCHER — A 16-year-old girl has died after the car she was driving was hit by a train in Southern Illinois, according to authorities.
PRAIRIE DU ROCHER — A 16-year-old girl has died after the car she was driving was hit by a train in Southern Illinois, according to authorities.

Police said her vehicle was stopped at a railroad crossing around 5:30 p.m. Friday in Randolph County's Prairie Du Rocher, which is roughly 50 miles from St. Louis.