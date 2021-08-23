Southern Illinois schools make state's probation list for defying mask mandates

But area school leaders said the governor and ISBE are overstepping their authority and that face-covering policies should be set at the local level.

Red Bud Superintendent Johnathan Tallman said his district had a pending mask policy prior to Gov. Pritzker’s mandate.

“We had a plan in place that we were going to approve at a special board meeting,” Tallman explained. “It included a mask policy that was based on CDC guidelines where masks would be recommended but not required.”

He said the day before the planned meeting, the governor issued his mandate.

“We went ahead with our meeting and had a pretty passionate group of parents advocating for the right to choose for their child and our board stuck with that plan, essentially making us uncompliant with the governor’s executive order.”

Tallman said the district received a letter from the ISBE placing the Red Bud district on probation and requesting a conference with the state superintendent. However, at an Aug. 19 board meeting, the school district amended the plan to require masks and remove itself from probationary status.