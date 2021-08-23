 Skip to main content
Southern Illinois schools make state's probation list for defying mask mandates
Southern Illinois schools make state's probation list for defying mask mandates

School supplies for this fall include face masks following a mandate announced by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mandate that children in daycare centers and schools wear face coverings has met resistance from not only parents, but from some public school districts across the state, landing more than two dozen districts – including some in Southern Illinois – on “probation” with the Illinois State Board of Education.

School districts initially placed on probationary status included Benton Community Consolidated School District 46, Woodlawn Unit School District 209 and Field CCSD 3 in Jefferson County, Wayne City Community Unit School District 100 and North Wayne CUSD 200 both in Wayne County, Hamilton County CUSD 10 and Red Bud CUSD 132 in Randolph County.

The ISBE did not respond to The Southern's request for comment before deadline for updates on the status of districts in the region.

Inclusion on the probation list eventually could lead to a district “nonrecognition” by the ISBE, stopping state funding and the school’s ability to participate in state-sanctioned athletics and other competitions.

In a letter to districts dated Aug. 11, Illinois State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala said the ISBE will provide districts with “multiple opportunities to remedy the deficiencies that present a health hazard or danger to students or staff.”

Ayala’s letter continued: “School districts have the moral and legal obligation to follow public health requirements and guidance to keep their students and staff safe.”

But area school leaders said the governor and ISBE are overstepping their authority and that face-covering policies should be set at the local level.

Red Bud Superintendent Johnathan Tallman said his district had a pending mask policy prior to Gov. Pritzker’s mandate.

“We had a plan in place that we were going to approve at a special board meeting,” Tallman explained. “It included a mask policy that was based on CDC guidelines where masks would be recommended but not required.”

He said the day before the planned meeting, the governor issued his mandate.

“We went ahead with our meeting and had a pretty passionate group of parents advocating for the right to choose for their child and our board stuck with that plan, essentially making us uncompliant with the governor’s executive order.”

Tallman said the district received a letter from the ISBE placing the Red Bud district on probation and requesting a conference with the state superintendent. However, at an Aug. 19 board meeting, the school district amended the plan to require masks and remove itself from probationary status.

“I think it is frustrating,” Tallman said. “Just two weeks ago, we had a plan that was developed locally with the support of our local health department. It was a plan that was similar to every district in our region and in our state. Unfortunately, due to a press conference, our plan was no longer safe, it was no longer compliant, our community became divided and our recognition status was threatened. That’s where my disappointment is.”

Prior to the state’s mask mandate, Benton Superintendent Stephen Smith thought “the state got it right,” in only recommending masks.

“I think a majority of my board believed that there’s probably nobody better to make that decision (about masks) for their kids than parents. We approved the plan and then, the governor implemented his executive order,” Smith said.

He added that he believed the Benton school board would like to consider other options. Ultimately, he said it should be a matter of local control.

“Maybe there is another pathway to get around this,” he said. “My board intimately knows their community. They eat with them, they go to church with them and their kids play sports with them, so who can make the better health decisions for our kids: our parents or somebody sitting in Springfield?”

However, Smith said a meeting of the Benton Board of Education scheduled for Monday evening could change the district’s policy.

“I can’t speak for what they are going to do, but it is definitely a possibility,” he said.

The outcome of Monday’s board meeting was not available prior to The Southern’s press deadline.

Meanwhile, local health departments are seeing an increase in school-aged children testing positive for COVID-19. On Sunday, the Bi-County Health Department for Williamson and Franklin counties reported 48 new cases of COVID-19, including ten children and teens.

Of the 62 new cases reported by the Jackson County Health Department on Friday, 21 were age 18 or younger. Southern Seven Health Department also reported 62 new cases on Friday, of which 14 were between the ages of 6 and 18.

Students who have been exposed to those with cases of COVID-19 do not necessarily have to quarantine and miss school according to a “Test to Stay” option for students outline by the Illinois Department of Public Health. In this scenario, students may continue to participate in classes and extra-curricular activities after exposure provided that they show no symptoms and test negative for the virus one, three, five and seven days after contact with an COVID-19-positive person.

Vienna High School, which has a mask mandate in place, posted on its Facebook page Friday that 20 of 23 “close contact” individuals have opted for the “Test to Stay” plan and only one has had a positive test during the program.

“This. Is. A. Win!!!” the school posted. “Keeping healthy kids in schools and quarantining those that need it.”

This comes as COVID-19 forces schools to temporarily close down just after opening doors, some in Georgia, Mississippi and Texas. The virus is also forcing other students and staff to stay home.Metro Nashville Public Schools reported nearly 1,000 students quarantined or isolated at last check.Hillsborough County reported nearly 12,000, making up more than 5 percent of its students. Both districts are among those defying state orders. It remains to be seen what repercussions districts face and what if any steps the U.S. Department of Education takes.However, in Illinois where universal masking is required, the State Board of Education said it reduced recognition status to on probation for 34 school districts for not complying.If those districts dont submit an approvable plan, that could lose recognition status. That means loss of access to state funding and state sports participation.
