Southern Illinois sees snow totals of 10 inches in some areas

“Honestly, snowfall will be pretty light, about an inch or 2, from Wednesday into Wednesday night. It may be out of Southern Illinois by Thursday,” York said.

The cold temperatures and massive snow accumulation across Illinois prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker to issue a disaster proclamation for the entire state on Tuesday.

“I have directed my administration to use all resources at our disposal to keep our communities safe amid dangerous and ongoing winter weather,” Pritzker said in the news release. “I urge all Illinoisans to take this extreme weather seriously, avoid all unnecessary travel and check in on your neighbors.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pritzker said in the release that his administration is communicating with local governments “to ensure they have the support they need in disaster response and recovery operations.”

He also cautioned residents that freezing temperatures have resulted in frozen wells in key natural gas producing states, such as Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. This has caused an increase in demand for natural gas with a decrease in supply, leading to a spike in the price of natural gas, according to the release.