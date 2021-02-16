Southern Illinois sees snow totals of 10 inches in some areas

A winter storm on President’s Day — which some are calling Snowmageddon 2021 — blanketed Southern Illinois in snow, with most of Southern Illinois, Western Kentucky and Southeastern Missouri receiving 5 to 9 inches of snow. More snow is expected Wednesday.
Western Jackson County and parts of Southeast Missouri saw 9 to 12 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Mike York, meteorologist with the National Weather Services in Paducah, said Carbondale saw average snowfall of 8 inches, while a band from Murphysboro to Pinckneyville had 9 to 10 inches of snow.
Other totals reported to National Weather Service as of Tuesday morning included: Benton at 6.5 inches, Christopher at 8.2 inches, Marion at 8.5 inches, Carterville at 6.5 inches and Vergennes with 10 inches.
In addition to snow, the storm brought an arctic blast with temperatures in single digits and wind chills below zero. Even with slightly warmer temperatures, York said wind chills were as low as 10 to 15 degrees below zero on Tuesday morning.
“It will stay very cold the rest of the work week through Saturday morning,” York said. “Lows will be in the single digits with wind chills around zero.”
The next winter weather is expected to bring more snow on Wednesday.
“Honestly, snowfall will be pretty light, about an inch or 2, from Wednesday into Wednesday night. It may be out of Southern Illinois by Thursday,” York said.
The cold temperatures and massive snow accumulation across Illinois prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker to issue a disaster proclamation for the entire state on Tuesday.
“I have directed my administration to use all resources at our disposal to keep our communities safe amid dangerous and ongoing winter weather,” Pritzker said in the news release. “I urge all Illinoisans to take this extreme weather seriously, avoid all unnecessary travel and check in on your neighbors.”
Pritzker said in the release that his administration is communicating with local governments “to ensure they have the support they need in disaster response and recovery operations.”
He also cautioned residents that freezing temperatures have resulted in frozen wells in key natural gas producing states, such as Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. This has caused an increase in demand for natural gas with a decrease in supply, leading to a spike in the price of natural gas, according to the release.
To address this, his administration is working with “federal partners to pursue federal assistance to help communities recover and to do what we can to protect ratepayers from soaring utility bills,” according to the release.
Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said in the release that residents who use an alternative heating source should take proper safety measures.
“Proper home heating is a critical issue during the winter months, and over time has proven deadly for many families,” Tate-Nadeau said in the release. “If using an alternative heating source during this extreme weather, take a moment to ensure that your carbon monoxide detector is working properly. The proper safety precautions can save lives during extreme weather.”
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency urged residents to follow tips to conserve energy that include insulating walls and attics; weatherizing doors and windows; hanging blankets over windows at night but letting the sunshine in during the day; and covering cracks around doors with rugs or similar materials.
Additional tips for conserving energy at home and staying safe in the winter storm are available online at bit.ly/ILWinterPrep, which was developed by IEMA and the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will start to warm up on Saturday, with a forecast high of 32 degrees. A high of 40 is predicted for Sunday.
“It’s going to feel like a heat wave on Saturday compared to what we’ve had,” York said.
By Tuesday, temperatures will be relatively normal with a high around 50 degrees.
— Sarah Mansur of Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
