Southern Illinois sees upswing in COVID cases; health care leaders urge vaccinations

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are on the rise across Southern Illinois, bringing renewed calls for residents to get vaccinated against the virus.
Last week, Southern Seven Health Department reported 40 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of more than 200% over the previous week’s case count.
Unvaccinated vs. vaccinated
Nearly two-thirds of the cases came from Union County, according to the department. The Illinois Department of Public Health reports more than total 2,300 cases of COVID-19 in Union County since testing began last year.
At Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department, Contract Tracer Alisha Launius said 14 new cases were reported to her office on Tuesday.
“That’s the biggest increase we’ve seen in a while,” she said.
Nathan Ryder, community outreach coordinator with Southern Seven, said the uptick in cases is a cause for concern.
“This jump from 11 cases to 40 new confirmed cases is quite a big change,” he said.
He said that none of the newly reported instances of COVID-19 were what the state calls “breakthrough” cases – instances where individuals who tested positive 14 or more days after being vaccinated.
Additionally, he said the Illinois Department of Public Health selects random screenings to test for the newly emerging Delta variant of COVD-19.
So far, there has been no indication of any instances of the variant among cases in Southern Seven’s service area.
Our neighbor, Missouri
He explained the increase follows what he is seeing in neighboring states and may be a result of “normal summer activities.”
“That’s concerning for us, especially with the number of Southern Illinoisans who have friends or family over in Missouri,” he said. “It is especially concerning with the low vaccination rates across our region right now. That means we could begin to see these case counts increasing even more.”
Missouri led the nation for several weeks last month because of an outbreak in north-central counties, as well as in the Joplin and Springfield region. Nevada edged out Missouri on June 29, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Just this week, Arkansas has jumped to first place in a ranking of states by cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, overtaking both Nevada and Missouri.
Despite slipping to third place, rural Missouri remains a hot spot for the virus, with 11 of its counties — most in the southwest — in the top 25 nationally for the rate of infection in the past week, the Post-Dispatch reported.
Ball games, church services are back
In Illinois, four of the seven counties served by the Southern Seven Health Department have lowest vaccination rates of the 102 Illinois counties, with Alexander County having the state’s lowest percentage of population fully vaccinated – 14.59% – according to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday.
Ryder said there is no apparent commonality among the positive cases from Union County and that cases appeared to be from a cross-section of the population.
“I think a lot of it is just people are just mixing together at baseball games, family events and church gatherings. They’re mixing more and it’s spreading more,” he said.
He said low vaccination rates are part of the problem.
“I would like to see more people step up and get vaccinated. That would definitely help stem the tide of upswings in positive cases,” he said.
Ryder added that only about 26% of adults across the Southern Seven service area have been vaccinated.
“That’s not a big or good number and it’s not for a lack of vaccine availability or a lack of places to go get a vaccine. It’s a lack of people wanting to get the vaccine. If they would get it, it would go a long way to prevent these increases in case counts,” he said.
He said while the increase case count may just be an “anomaly or blip on the radar,” he is concerned that with the Fourth of July holiday weekend, positive cases will continue to increase.
“COVID has not gone away,” he said.