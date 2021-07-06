Southern Illinois sees upswing in COVID cases; health care leaders urge vaccinations

Missouri led the nation for several weeks last month because of an outbreak in north-central counties, as well as in the Joplin and Springfield region. Nevada edged out Missouri on June 29, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Just this week, Arkansas has jumped to first place in a ranking of states by cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, overtaking both Nevada and Missouri.

Despite slipping to third place, rural Missouri remains a hot spot for the virus, with 11 of its counties — most in the southwest — in the top 25 nationally for the rate of infection in the past week, the Post-Dispatch reported.

Ball games, church services are back

In Illinois, four of the seven counties served by the Southern Seven Health Department have lowest vaccination rates of the 102 Illinois counties, with Alexander County having the state’s lowest percentage of population fully vaccinated – 14.59% – according to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday.