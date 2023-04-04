“SILIR in one word means friends to me. As the University contact from day one until my retirement, I met almost every member of the group over the years. I loved meeting people that would probably have never crossed my path in any other way. Hearing about their experiences in life and learning new things from them has been one of the best parts of SILIR. This continued as a member of the group whenever I participated in many classes learning new information on a variety of topics. These people have become lifelong friends who enjoy lifelong learning," said Lana Cambell, an SILIR member.

Another SILIR member, Lilly Crane, says, "SILIR began a few months after I became a widow and provided much needed opportunities for socialization as well as intellectual stimulation. I look forward to the next 25 years. Thank you to all who have made this organization so successful.”

Bobbie Ogletree says, “Participation in Southern Illinois Learning in Retirement (SILIR) provides me with varied and interesting opportunities to continue learning in my retirement. The monthly meetings and classes are stimulating, and I find the other participants warm and friendly. I look forward to attending presentations and classes, not just to learn but to see new friends." Continued learning is, of course, the primary focus of SILIR, but the benefits of socialization and friendship for seniors cannot be overestimated. Many would rather be ignorant than lonely. But sadly, too many seniors suffer the ill effects of loneliness, oftentimes needlessly, since such groups like SILIR exist for them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that, for the elderly, loneliness kills.

Recent CDC studies show that loneliness can greatly increase the likelihood of dying too soon, a risk, the study says, "may rival those of smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity." Not only that, loneliness has also been associated with a 50% increased risk of dementia. And loneliness is bad on the heart. "Poor social relationships (characterized by social isolation or loneliness) was associated with a 29% increased risk of heart disease and a 32% increased risk of stroke," the CDC stated. Loneliness was also associated with higher rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide, and among heart failure patients was associated with a nearly 4 times increased risk of death, 68% increased risk of hospitalization, and 57% increased risk of emergency department visits. With these grim numbers in mind, it is no wonder many seniors in the area are turning to SILIR as a safe harbor in a sea of loneliness. Members come from Carbondale, Marion, Murphysboro, Makanda, Herrin, Carterville, Anna, and Mount Vernon, among other towns. SILIR membership may be on the rise in the future, since the elderly population is increasing. "The proportion of Illinois’s population that is 60 and older is growing more rapidly than other components of the population. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that 22.3 percent of Illinois’s population will be 60 and older by the year 2030, an increase of more than 28 percent from 2012," an Administration for Community Living governmental report stated. For only $25 a year, with some activities having an additional nominal fee, senior citizen scholars can learn in their retirement, while curing themselves of what really ails, not so much their ignorance but their loneliness.

The anniversary celebration will start with the monthly meeting, free and open to the public, at 10:30 a.m. at Giant City Lodge, 460 Giant City Lodge Rd, Makanda, IL 62958. The speaker will be Kay Rippelmeyer-Tippy, author of Giant City State Park and the Civilian Conservation Corps: A History in Words and Pictures. A coffee social hour will begin at 9:30 a.m. Luncheon tickets are $20, and the reservation deadline is April 14. For luncheon reservations, contact Jackie Welch at 618-356-7751, or e-mail silir@siu.edu.