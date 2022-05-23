Southern Illinois' shortage of ambulance personnel puts lives at risk, officials say

Every night there is an ambulance sitting idle at the Pinckneyville Ambulance Service.

And it's not that there isn't a need for it. Rather it's because Patty Lipe, the coordinator for the service, cannot staff it.

Elsewhere in the region and all across the country, a shortage of paramedic and emergency medical technicians is hampering ambulance service, potentially putting lives at risk. The problem is so bad that industry leaders have asked Congress for help.

“Our nation’s Emergency Management System is facing a crippling workforce shortage,” American Ambulance Association President Shawn Baird and Bruce Evans, president of the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians, wrote in a letter to Congress late last year. “It threatens to undermine our emergency 911 infrastructure and deserves urgent attention.”

Lipe said the problem impacts Southern Illinois as well.

“We’re all hurting,” she said. “We just don’t seem to be having new applicants, but we really could use a couple of paramedics and a couple more EMTs.”

Lipe said many nights she only has two ambulance teams on duty.

“If one crew goes out of the county for a transfer, then we only have one crew left to cover the whole county,” she said.

She said the situation can leave residents with a wait for an ambulance.

“With the shortage, we can only do so much and not long ago we had three almost simultaneous calls, but only two ambulances in the county, so the third call had to wait until one of the other ambulances got their patient transported before they could get to them. Unfortunately, that happens too frequently,” she explained.

Grant Capel, director of Union County Ambulance, said the need for additional advanced EMS personnel is especially great in rural areas.

“The more rural you are, the more you need to have paramedics in the field because transport times to the hospitals are longer. Advanced life support is crucial for those patients,” he said.

Fewer people are choosing to work as paramedics and EMTs, said Kenton Schafer, Jackson County Ambulance Service director. The hours are long. Many ambulance crews work two 24-hour shifts each week. The conditions are stressful and, he admits, other sectors of the medical field pay better.

“This shortage is pretty severe. Right now we have four full-time paramedic jobs open and at least six part-time EMT spots. It’s a constant battle for us,” he said. “We’re not losing people to other EMS units, we’re losing them to nursing school, medical school and things like that – jobs where you can do less physical labor, be indoors and make more money.”

In their letter to Congress, Baird and Evans said a national survey found that overall annual turnover among ambulance personnel is as high as 30%.

“Staffing shortages compromise our ability to respond to health care emergencies, especially in rural and underserved parts of the country,” they wrote.

To combat the shortages, ambulance services in the area are being more diligent about recruiting, posting job openings on social media and trying to enhance pay scales as well as benefit packages.

They also are working closely with programs to train new EMTs and paramedics. Union County Ambulance often offers in-house training and area community colleges including John A. Logan College and Rend Lake College offer one-semester programs to prepare for EMT licensing and longer programs to become paramedics. Those academic programs also are trying to attract more students.

“It used to be that in the 1990s and early 2000s, we would have to cap the class sizes because we wouldn’t have enough clinical sites to train them, but in the past few years, those numbers have dwindled,” Schafer said.

Capel said everyday he tries to encourage people to consider work as EMTs or paramedics and he said he hopes something can be done to increase the number of people entering emergency medical service training.

“I’d like to find a way to attract more community-minded people to this job. Wouldn’t it be great if we could offer scholarships or some other assistance? If there was some sort of benefactor who would be willing to sponsor people to go through training programs like they do for other vocational areas that are important, that is something I would like to see,” he said.

Schafer, a 31-year veteran of ambulance work, said it is a great career field with very unique rewards.

“The fact that you may be involved in saving the most precious thing – a person’s life – is pretty remarkable,” he said. “Our communities depend on us and we have to be there.”

